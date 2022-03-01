ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weatherwatch: the many climate zones of Chile

By Stephen Moss
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ru7sZ_0eS0RbMe00
A landscape of flowers in the Atacama Desert.

As the proportionally longest and narrowest country in the world – stretching over 33 degrees in latitude – or 4,200km – from north to south, Chile has its fair share of different climate zones.

In the far south, including the island of Tierra del Fuego, shared with neighbouring Argentina, there is a strongly oceanic climate, with high rainfall – as much as 4,000mm (157 inches) a year – and prevailing westerly winds. Yet the main city, Punta Arenas, lies in the rain-shadow to the west, and so receives just 410mm (16 inches) of precipitation a year.

Chile’s capital, Santiago, lies roughly in the centre of the country, has a more Mediterranean climate, with warm, dry and sunny summers and fairly cool winters; rainfall occurs mainly in the winter months, but is still very low – just 275mm (10.8 inches) a year.

But it is the far north of the country that has the most extreme climate. The Atacama Desert is known as the driest place on the planet, where it hardly ever rains. The reason for this is the cold offshore ocean current, named after the European explorer Alexander von Humboldt, which prevents the formation of rain clouds. Further inland, in the Andes Mountains, the climate is also extremely dry, but much colder due to the high altitude: night-time temperatures can drop well below freezing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Weatherwatch: can wind ever be strong enough to pluck a chicken?

In his novel The English Patient, Michael Ondaatje mentions “a violent and cold southwesterly known to Berbers as ‘that which plucks the fowls’”. Wind really can produce this effect, with 19th-century meteorologists recording several instances of chickens stripped of their feathers by tornadoes. Some thought the phenomenon might give valuable clues on the mystery of how fast winds moved inside a tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceanic Climate#Punta Arenas#Tierra Del Fuego#Mediterranean#European
Space.com

New GOES-T weather satellite to offer scientists sharper eyes on Earth's climate

The GOES-T satellite is ready to take its place as part of the U.S.'s most sophisticated weather and environmental observation system. The satellite, which will be operated by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will launch on Tuesday (March 1) aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket blasting off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. A two-hour launch window opens at 4:38 p.m. EST (2138 GMT) and NASA will livestream the launch, which you can also watch here on Space.com.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Argentina
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
UPI News

Solar flare expected to start hitting earth Wednesday

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A solar flare, ejected from our sun towards the end of January, will start hitting earth Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center. The flare is the result of a coronal mass ejection, a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Vatican astronomers discovers mysterious new object in our solar system

An astronomer at the Vatican Observatory has found a new body in the solar system.The ‘trans-Neptunian object’ (TNO) has been designated 2021 XD7 and was spotted by Richard Boyle using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on 3 December.Much like Pluto, the first trans-Neptunian object discovered, 2021 XD7 has a strange orbit that is considerably more tilted than the movements of Earth, Mars, and other planets.The closest it gets to the Sun is still 30 times further than our own planet and extends twice as far outwards.It takes 286 years for it to move around the Sun, and because of its...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mysterious tsunami that sent waves around globe in 2021 caused by hidden 8.2 quake, study finds

A mysterious globe-spreading tsunami that struck the world in August 2021 was caused by a shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2 earthquake on an island in the southern Atlantic Ocean, a new study has found.In August 2021, an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 was recorded on the South Sandwich Islands – a British territory in the South Atlantic – creating a tsunami that rippled around the globe, reaching shores over 10,000 km away.Although the tsunami was small by the time it reached shores, and most of the permanent residents of the remote, volcanic islands are penguins, scientists said such earthquakes can...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Earth being followed by a ‘Trojan asteroid’, scientists confirm

Earth is being followed by a “Trojan asteroid”, scientists have confirmed.It is only the second such object ever discovered – and a much more promising specimen than the previous one, researchers say.What’s more, humans may one day be able to visit the rock, settling “human bases” there, researchers say.Trojan asteroids share their orbit with a planet. The small objects stay in a stable orbit just ahead of or behind the world that they are attached to.They have been found a number of times in the past, and take their name from those that were first found around Jupiter, where they...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

171K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy