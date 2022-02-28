ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peplink Balance 305 HW2 Router Firmware 8.2.0

softpedia.com
 4 days ago

- [RC 1] [InTouch] New: Web-based InTouch is supported through InControl. You can visit the web admin of client devices behind Peplink/Pepwave routers. Note: web-based InTouch traffic is counted as SpeedFusion Cloud traffic. Compatible with All Models. - [Beta 1] [SpeedFusion Cloud] New: SpeedFusion Cloud Home. Compatible with All...

drivers.softpedia.com

thefastmode.com

Ethernity Unveils Forthcoming Disaggregated Cell Site Router

Ethernity Networks recently announced its forthcoming disaggregated UEP2025 Cell Site Router (CSR). The UEP2025 features clock sync, security, Power Over Ethernet, and the company’s patented link bonding over a combination of wired or wireless links to any vendor’s radio units. It will serve as an ideal disaggregated, all-in-one, wireless backhaul Indoor Unit and cell site router.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Best Wi-Fi 6E mesh routers 2022

Wi-Fi 6E is an evolution of Wi-Fi 6 that takes advantage of additional spectrum at 6GHz to offer much greater capacity than 5GHz Wi-Fi. While the speeds in a lab environment will be about the same, there are significantly more 160MHz Wi-Fi channels available so you and your neighbors won’t be fighting over the same spectrum. This keeps speeds higher and more consistent on supported devices. The Asus ZenWiFi ET8 makes the most sense for most people thanks to its adequate speeds, compact node size, and great set of features.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Indy100

Russian man goes viral after smashing up his iPad in response to US sanctions

A video that appears to show a Russian man smashing his iPad in response to Apple announcing it will no longer sell products in the country has gone viral.The video, which was shared on Twitter by BBC journalist Francis Scarr, shows a man kneeling next to a young boy and using a hammer to destroy the piece of tech.He smashes it a few times, flips it over and does the same then hands the hammer to the child and encourages him to do the same."That's our response to your sanctions," the man reportedly says. "We don't need your petty modern...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Addressing The Next Front In Cybersecurity: Enterprise Firmware

Steve Piper, CISSP, is an information security author, researcher, instructor, and analyst and is the Founder and CEO of CyberEdge Group. It's 2022. Do you know where your firmware is? Or what's in it?. Enterprise firmware has long been ignored by the security industry. However, it's not been ignored by...
SOFTWARE
Family Handyman

How to Plane Large Boards With a Router Gantry

Flatten big lumber without big machinery. Got large pieces of wood to plane? If you're got a router and a gantry, you're good to go. You don’t need industrial-sized machinery to plane large pieces of wood. A full-size router with a 1/2-in. collet, a large-diameter bit and a simple jig will do the trick. The process will take a little longer than it would with a big machine, but the results will be just as good.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung deliberately slowing down thousands of apps on Galaxy devices

We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

