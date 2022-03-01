ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

#TheFinal5: Calls for Senate to slow Jackson’s SCOTUS nomination

By Jim Lokay
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time the Senate filled a Supreme Court vacancy, it took less than a month for...

WSMV

Senators Blackburn, Hagerty respond to Biden's SCOTUS nomination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) – President Joe Biden announced his nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy on Friday. Biden will officially nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, which would make her the first black woman to ever sit on the high court, if approved. Biden has been vocal...
Register Citizen

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson appointment would ‘humiliate’ Supreme Court and make US like Rwanda

Fox News host Tucker Carlson derided President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Carlson, who has the highest-rated cable news show, said Mr Biden did not care about the country he led by announcing his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. “Let’s say you wanted to humiliate and degrade it and undermine its ancient institutions,” he said. “Well you might take the single most important appointed position in the entire government and announce in public that you were filling that position on...
Black Enterprise

Ginni Thomas, Wife Of Supreme Court Justice Had Ties To Capitol Riot Organizers: Report

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, had ties to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot organizers and efforts to undermine the 2020 election results. A New York Times Magazine report revealed details about Thomas’ role in the effort, and The Washington Post reported Thomas shared a Facebook post on Jan. 6 before the violence broke out stating, “LOVE MAGA people!!!! GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP OR PRAYING.”
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
HuffingtonPost

Steve Bannon Warns Mike Pence He'll Take Refusal To Toss 2020 Vote 'To Your Grave'

Steve Bannon darkly warned Mike Pence on Friday that the former vice president will take his decision not to overturn the 2020 presidential election “to your grave.”. Bannon’s comments came after Pence publicly defended his refusal to hijack the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, 2021, to negate Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was “wrong,” Pence said, to insist that a vice president has the power to single-handedly toss election results.
The Independent

Mitch McConnell ridiculed as he admits he ‘doesn’t know’ if any Black women work for him: ‘I haven’t checked’

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was ridiculed after he said he hadn’t “checked” to see if any Black women worked for him.The Republican senator from Kentucky, who worked closely with Donald Trump’s administration to radically reshape the federal judiciary, landed in hot water on Tuesday while responding to a question from journalist Pablo Manriquez about the number of Black women he employed.“How many Black women do you have on staff?” Manriquez asked Mr McConnell. He further asked how this informed his decision on president Joe Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court nominee following the retirement of liberal Justice Stephen...
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
Salon

Romney family battle breaks out as Mitt criticizes niece's RNC effort to censure Cheney, Kinzinger

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is planning to hold a vote to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs Supreme Court seat, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to unveil his nominee as early as Friday or Saturday. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
