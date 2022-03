Fears of an economic downturn sent equities into a tailspin on Monday, triggering a steep selloff on Wall Street as commodities like oil, wheat and nickel powered higher. The S&P 500 plunged 3% for its worst day since October 2020, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 800 points to join the S&P in correction territory for the first time in two years. The Nasdaq even ended the session in bear market territory, casting a dark shadow on March after all three indices fell in each of the previous two months.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO