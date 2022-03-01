PHS forensics competes at two meets

The U.S. government is banning Russian planes and airlines from American airspace amid Moscow's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. The orders from the U.S. Department of Transportation and its Federal Aviation Administration include "aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled by, for, or for the benefit of, a person who is a citizen of Russia. This includes passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO