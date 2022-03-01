ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Bar Disciplinary Lawyer Data Hack Under Investigation

bloomberglaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState bar ‘still investigating’ the ‘fluid situation’. The State Bar of California is “still investigating” a breach of confidential information related to tens...

news.bloomberglaw.com

CBS LA

John Eastman, Former Chapman Professor And Trump Legal Advisor, Under Investigation By California State Bar

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The State Bar of California has launched an ethics investigation into John Eastman, a former law professor at Chapman University and one-time legal advisor to former President Trump. BOULDER, CO – APRIL 29: John Eastman, the University of Colorado Boulders visiting scholar of conservative thought and policy, speaks about his plans to sue the university at a news conference outside of CU Boulder on Thursday, April 29, 2021. CU relieved Eastman of his public duties after he spoke at President Donald Trump’s rally preceding the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mercury News

260,000 confidential attorney discipline records published after data breach, State Bar of California says

A shadowy website on Saturday removed 260,000 confidential attorney discipline records it had published after a massive data breach at the State Bar of California. An anonymous administrator for judyrecords.com said in a note on the website that the records, as well as others it intended to publish, had been deleted in response to the State Bar’s disclosure of the breach and a subsequent Southern California News Group article.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Maryland Attorney Disbarred for Misappropriating Firm’s Funds

A Maryland attorney who used client funds for personal expenses failed to convince the Maryland Court of Appeals to suspend his license rather than disbar him. Keith Bonner, who specialized in insurance defense, formed Bonner Kiernan Trebach & Crociata LLP in the Washington, D.C., area with three colleagues in 2001. The attorneys agreed that Bonner would be listed first because of name recognition: His father had represented some of the government actors in the Watergate hearings, the court noted. In 2012, it was discovered that Bonner improperly used the firm’s credit card to pay $3,000 in hotel and restaurant expenses to take his family to Bermuda, the decision issued Thursday said.
MARYLAND STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Primed to Further Limit Suits Against U.S. Officers (1)

Conservative justices skeptical of judge-made suits against federal officers. Arguments suggests court will continue to rein in so-called Bivens suits. The U.S. Supreme Court seems likely to continue pulling back on when federal law enforcement and other officials can be sued for constitutional violations. The justices heard argument on Wednesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Law.com

On the Move: Tracking the Ins and Outs of California Lawyers

Goldberg Segalla added Roman S. Smith to the firm’s transportation group in Los Angeles. Smith was previously with Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester in Los Angeles. Smith counsels and defends clients in a range of complex civil litigation matters with a particular focus on the trucking and transportation industry. He works with clients to represent their interests from the inception of litigation through settlement negotiation and trial preparation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YubaNet

State Bar of California Addresses Breach of Confidential Data

February 27, 2022 – As of late Saturday night, it appears that all State Bar records, confidential and public, have been removed from the site, with a note confirming this on the site. We are continuing to investigate. February 26, 2022 – The State Bar announced today that it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Florida House Passes Consumer Privacy Bill with Right to Sue

Florida’s House of Representatives passed a privacy bill that would give consumers the right to sue over alleged violations, but it’s unclear whether the state Senate can approve the legislation before the session ends March 11. House Bill 9, which passed 103-8 Wednesday, would give consumers the right...
FLORIDA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Signs #MeToo Bill to Ease Workplace Harassment Lawsuits

President Biden signs a bill to change how businesses resolve allegations of workplace sexual harassment and assault, and how such issues are addressed in employment contracts. Biden, at bill signing ceremony at the White House, says it’s a “momentous day for justice and fairness in the workplace”. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Hack#Professions#California State Bar
Daily Breeze

Is it legal to chop down a tree in California? Ask the lawyer

Q: Our neighbor’s tree hangs into our yard, and drops leaves and berries. Our dog eats the berries, which make him sick. I have told the neighbor this is not acceptable, to cut the tree back or take it out, but so far he is ignoring me. Can I engage in self-help and take down the tree?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

California State Bar Announces Ethics Investigation into Former Trump Attorney John Eastman over ‘November 2020 Presidential Election’

Conservative attorney John Eastman is currently the subject of an ethics investigation by the State Bar of California focused on his efforts to help former president Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Golden State’s legal licensing board announced the inquiry in a Tuesday press release...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law.com

Defense Lawyers Demand California State Bar Disclose More Info About Data Breach

An association representing legal discipline defense counsel is calling on the California State Bar to quickly notify lawyers, complainants, witnesses and others whose information may have been publicly exposed in a data breach that exposed some 260,000 confidential attorney discipline case records. Jean Cha, president of the Association of Discipline...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-Fox News Producer Charged With Violating Russia Sanctions (2)

A former Fox News producer was arrested and charged with sanctions violations for allegedly working for Russian business tycoon. Jack Hanick, 71, was arrested in London Feb. 3 and charged with violating sanctions imposed against Malofeyev and others after Russia’s 2014 takeover of Crimea from Ukraine, Manhattan U.S. Attorney.
RUSSIA
News Break
Politics
bloomberglaw.com

California Fines Resort for Violating Pandemic Re-Hire Law (1)

Terranea Resort will be fined $3.3 million for not re-hiring workers laid off because of Covid-19 closures, marking the state’s first citation under its “right-to-recall” law. The California Labor Commissioner’s Office announced Thursday that the resort in Rancho Palos Verdes would be fined for failing to offer...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

California’s E-Commerce Tax Expansion Vexes Small Online Sellers

Legal challenges likely, including on retroactive application. California’s recent decision to scoop tens of thousands of out-of-state online businesses onto its income tax rolls will likely spur other states to do the same, but not without courtroom battles over the state’s legal rationale. Guidance from the state’s Franchise...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

UpRight Law Ordered to Repay Fees, Pay Fine for Bankruptcy Work

Firm created ‘environment of confusion, incompetence, and apathy’. Deighan Law LLC must return the fees it charged for 87 consumer bankruptcy cases in Alabama and pay a $500,000 fine, after a bankruptcy judge ruled that the firm’s attorneys performed incompetently and engaged in the unauthorized practice of law.
ALABAMA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Accu-Trade Gets Carfax Computer Fraud Federal Claim Dismissed

Accu-Trade allegedly accessed Carfax server without permission. Accu-Trade must still face Virginia computer fraud claims for accessing Carfax’s computer systems without permission, but it is entitled to dismissal of federal computer fraud claims, a federal judge ruled. In 2018, Carfax and Accu-Trade, a valuation platform for auto dealers calculating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Texas Firms, Energy Clients Face Ukraine Snags

In today’s column, deal work pushed up Reed Smith’s revenues and profits last year; Sheppard Mullin continued its 31-year streak of growth; more firms matched Cravath’s pay scale for associates. Leading off, sanctions against Russian companies and professionals that do business with them are causing complications for...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Administration Loses Row Over Covid-19 Immigration Rules

More asylum seekers, immigrant families, and unaccompanied minors likely will be stopped at the U.S. border following a decision blocking Biden administration rules that except children from a denial-of-entry and rapid removal process. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t engage in “reasoned decisionmaking” when it adopted rules in...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

NFT Group Seeks Copyright Judgment on Weather Report Project

Weather Report, a group that creates nonfungible tokens, is asking a California federal court to rule that it didn’t infringe the copyright of one of the group’s former members and artists. Weather Report LLC, which is operated by NFT creators Zach Hunkins and Will Nichols, sought to create...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Missouri Judge Yanked From Tech Patent Lawsuit Over ‘Antagonism’

‘Trench warfare’ over ‘patent trolls,’ ‘cyber attacks’. A federal judge in Missouri has shown “a sufficiently high degree of antagonism against” a tech company to warrant reassignment of a case alleging Mycroft AI Inc. waged “information warfare” in retaliation for patent-infringement suits, an appeals court ruled on Friday.
MISSOURI STATE

