Preview of Pandas: Born to be Wild

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlock the mysteries of wild pandas whose counterparts in...

iheart.com

Watch: Fisherman Chased by Monstrous 'Mystery Creature' with Glowing Eyes

A chilling piece of footage captured by a fisherman in Brazil shows his boat being pursued by a rather sizeable 'mystery creature' sporting an ominous set of glowing eyes. The eerie scene reportedly unfolded earlier this month in the waters off the coast of the country's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul. In the video, the fisherman's boat can be seen cruising away from a city skyline at night when suddenly a large dark form with glowing eyes emerges from the water and gives chase to the vessel.
scitechdaily.com

“Alien” Species of Predatory Hammerhead Worms Identified in Europe and Africa

Two new species of potentially invasive hammerhead flatworms from Europe (France and Italy) and Africa (Mayotte) “Alien” species of predatory hammerhead worms – including a spectacularly iridescent green-blue specimen – identified in Europe and Africa. One of the consequences of globalization is the inadvertent spread of invasive...
LiveScience

Mermaids & mermen: Facts & legends

Centuries ago, mysterious sea serpents and mermaids were believed to be hidden in the world's vast oceans. Merfolk (mermaids and mermen) are, of course, the marine version of half-human, half-animal legends that have captured human imagination for ages. One source, the "Arabian Nights," described mermaids as having "moon faces and hair like a woman's but their hands and feet were in their bellies and they had tails like fishes," Charles J.S Thompson, a former curator at the Royal College of Surgeons of England, notes in his in his book "The Mystery and Lore of Monsters (Kessinger Publishing, 2010). Thompson writes that "traditions concerning creatures half-human and half-fish in form have existed for thousands of years, and the Babylonian deity Era or Oannes, the Fish-god ... is usually depicted as having a bearded head with a crown and a body like a man, but from the waist downwards he has the shape of a fish."
natureworldnews.com

Monstrous Underwater Scorpion Fossil Discovered by Researchers in Australia

Sea scorpions no longer exist, which you may be relieved to discover because land scorpions aren't known for their friendliness. Researchers looked into a fossil lying about at the Queensland Museum in Australia for years and found it belonged to a terrifying tribe of long-extinct carnivores. Underwater "Monster" Discovered. According...
Mental_Floss

For the First Time Ever, Scientists Witnessed—and Recorded—Orcas Stalking and Killing a Blue Whale

Weighing up to 200 tons and stretching as long as 100 feet, blue whales are by far the largest animals on Earth. But these titans of the sea don't sit comfortably atop the food chain. Orcas have been known to occasionally stalk and attack blue whales. Now, for the first time, scientists have recorded a pod of orcas successfully bringing down their giant prey, CNN reports.
WESH

Bizarre video shows hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky

ÁLVARO OBREGÓN, CDMX — Security footage shows how a flock of birds drop dead mid-flight in the northern Mexican city of Chihuahua. Sectional police of Alvaro Obregon reported that close to 100 yellow-headed blackbirds that migrate from northern Canada to Mexico for the winter dropped from the sky on Feb. 7.
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Zoo That Locks Humans in Cages

Lion wondering around a cage full of children in Lehe Ledu ZooAFP Photo/ Martin Bernetti. For years humanity has been locking up animals behind cages. This physical barrier is for the protection of humans, but at the same time from an ethical perspective, putting animals behind cages is not natural despite the abundance of food, care, and shelter they receive. What if we swapped roles just to see how it feels to be locked up and looked upon day in and day out.
dailygalaxy.com

Critics Horrified by World’s First Octopus Farm to Quest for Immortality (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from scientists suggest that instead of huge amounts of hidden matter, some mysterious aspect of gravity could be warping the cosmos to our turbulent brain –energy flow between brain and environment drives the non-equilibrium that sustains life, and much more.
InspireMore

Woman Befriends Neighborhood Crows And Now They’re Leaving Her The Cutest Presents.

When it comes to birds, crows often get a bad rap. Some people associate the jet-black birds with bad omens, but in actuality, corvids are highly intelligent scavengers capable of adapting to their environment, making analogies, and communicating. Researchers say ravens and crows are some of the world’s most intelligent birds. In fact, they have about the same intelligence level as a 7-year-old human child!
WTHR

Watch 2 bald eagles tend to nest on snowy California day

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — A pair of bald eagles is tending their nest with a pair of eggs again this year near Big Bear Lake in the mountains of southern California. Streaming video from the Friends of Big Bear Valley shows both the female eagle, named Jackie, returning to the nest on a snowy morning to take over nesting duties from the larger male named Shadow.
NBC Connecticut

The Beardsley Zoo Mourns Death of Red Panda

The Beardsley Zoo is mourning after one of their red panda’s died last Thursday. Seven-year-old Rochan was being monitored and treated for a health condition that affected his ability to walk. According to the zoo, MRI scans revealed lesions to his spine and a decision was made to humanely...
