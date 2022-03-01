ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Origin of Sunday loud boom unknown

Parsons Sun
 1 day ago

Residents in Parsons heard a loud boom Sunday...

Reuters

Ukrainians say they are fighting on in Kherson

WASHINGTON/KYIV/KHARKIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while Moscow stepped up its lethal bombardment of major population centres that its invasion force has so far failed to tame. With Moscow having failed in its aim of...
The Hill

US to ban Russian flights from American airspace

The U.S. government is banning Russian planes and airlines from American airspace amid Moscow's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. The orders from the U.S. Department of Transportation and its Federal Aviation Administration include "aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled by, for, or for the benefit of, a person who is a citizen of Russia. This includes passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights."
CBS News

Russian people may not be able to withstand "economic siege," experts say

The crippling sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine are already wreaking havoc on the lives of ordinary Russians, who can only expect things to worsen in the days and weeks ahead, experts say. The measures announced by the U.S. and its allies over the weekend include targeting...
Fox News

Ukraine war: How Russia's invasion has reverberating effects on sports world

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reverberated across the sports world and is affecting the status of Russian and Belarusian athletes who take part in international competitions. International sporting bodies have cracked down on the countries by either eliminating any mention of them within the competitions or barring athletes from...
CBS News

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky vows to hold fast as Russia's forces advance and Putin's missiles rain down

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that almost 6,000 members of Russia's invading force had been killed as Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war against Ukraine hit the one-week mark. Zelensky vowed that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine's cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that appeared to be Putin's strategy.
