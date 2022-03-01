Clean green

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several types of deodorants are being recalled because of a cancer-causing chemical.
The FDA says HRB Brands is recalling four types of Brut deodorant sprays and two types of Sure antiperspirant sprays.
Officials are concerned about the presence of the chemical benzene.
It is not an ingredient in the products, but unexpected levels of benzene were discovered in the propellant used for the spray cans.
Here is the exact list of recalled items:
Brut – Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 4oz – UPC 00827755070085
Brut – Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz – UPC 00827755070108
Brut – Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 154g – UPC 00827755070177
Brut – Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 10oz – UPC 00827755070047
Sure – Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz – UPC 00883484002025
Sure – Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz – UPC 00883484002278
The recalled items have an expiration date on or before August 2023.
The FDA advises people with the products to discard them.
For additional product images and refund requests, visit www.brutsurerecall2022.com.
