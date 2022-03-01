Clean green

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. A "healthy heat style" is somewhat of an oxymoron. Heat harms your hair, unfortunately, so the "healthiest" styling option will always be an air-dry, if you can swing it. But sometimes, you just crave a bouncy, salon-quality blowout or defined ringlets only a curling wand can offer—and that's OK! Just be as kind to the strands as you can by keeping them hydrated and coating them in heat protectant before you even think about picking up that hot tool.

HAIR CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO