Saline, MI

Sophie Canen Sets Another Saline Girls Basketball Record

By Editor
thesalinepost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR -- Senior Sophie Canen set another Saline Athletics record Monday night. Early in the third quarter, in front of her bench, Canen took a pass, stopped in front of the arc, dribbled once and then launched her 59th three-pointer of the season into the basket, giving Saline a 33-17....

thesalinepost.com

