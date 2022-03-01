Sophie Canen Sets Another Saline Girls Basketball Record

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team (1-1, 1-0 SAC) earned their first victory of the 2022 season over the Barton Bulldogs on Feb. 22. The Wolves got off to a fast start when Cassel Richardson (Forrest, Va.) and Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) were able to give Newberry an early 2-0 lead just over two minutes in. Barton was able to get a goal back, but Richardson was once again found the back of the net to put the Wolves back up by two. A few minutes later, Richardson earned yet another point as she found Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) for the score. After giving up a goal, Newberry was once again able to respond as Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) converted on a free position attempt thirty seconds later.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 15 MINUTES AGO