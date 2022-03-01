ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Vote: Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, Feb. 28

By Melanie Laughman, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 1 day ago
Voting is open for the next cincinnati.com Athlete of the Week ballot, presented by Mercy Health, for the week spanning Feb. 21-27, 2022.

Readers are no longer required to register, as the Enquirer is using its previous format.

Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school athletes of the week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com App once per hour.

Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday.

The Athlete of the Week voting occurs each week during all high school sports seasons and recognizes athletes across all sports.

Please do not email your votes; they will not count. You must use the ballots below for them to count. Nominating and voting are not the same things. You nominate someone ahead of a ballot. You vote for them once they are on the ballot. In other words, please do not send any staff member an email or tag us on Twitter after the ballots are released saying, "I want to nominate (athlete already on the ballot)" or "I want to vote for (insert athlete's name)."

Twitter hashtags: Basketball, #cincyhoops; wrestling, #cincywrestling; bowling, #cincybowling; swimming and diving, #cincyswimdive; gymnastics, #cincygymnastics; archery, #cincyarchery.

Athletes are on this week's ballot based on information made available to The Enquirer, and nominations made over the past week including scores and results emailed to prepsports@enquirer.com.

Readers can join the Enquirer's Preps Plus Facebook group to get into the high school sports conversation.

There is also a group, Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Sports Parents, for related topics.

The Enquirer reserves the right to remove teams/individuals from the ballot based on voting irregularities at any point up to and after final votes.

