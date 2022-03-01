How Thoughtful, Disciplined, And Patient Investors Prevail In Tumultuous Markets

Several large asset managers reduced their exposure to Chinese bonds last month. Overview: A powerful short squeeze in nickel saw the price double for the second day before the London Metal Exchange suspended trading. It had allowed traders to defer delivery obligations. However, other key commodity markets are a bit calmer today. April WTI is in a $3 range on either side of $120. US natural gas is about 3% lower after a 3.6% loss to start the week. European nat gas is seeing early gains of more than 11% pared back to around 2.5%. Copper is a little firmer after sliding more than 4% yesterday. Iron ore slipped after rising 5.7% on Monday. Wheat is threatening to snap a six-day 50% rally. Turning to the capital markets, after a rough start in the Asia Pacific, which saw most bourses slump 1%-2%, except India, equities have stabilized. Led by strong gains in utilities and financials, Europe's Stoxx 600 is up about 0.4% near midday, as earlier stronger gains are pared. US futures are showing small gains. Yields recovered yesterday in the US and Europe, and Asia Pacific played catch-up earlier today. Europe's peripheral bonds are outperforming the core markets today. The US 10-year benchmark yield is up about seven basis points to 1.85%. The Scandis and euro are enjoying modest gains in the foreign exchange market, while the dollar-bloc, which reversed lower yesterday continues to trade heavily. The yen and Swiss franc are also under modest pressure. Among the emerging market complex, the central European currencies are enjoying a reprieve from the recent selling, as the market awaits the Polish central bank decision. While most expect a 50 bp hike, the larger than expected Hungarian move last week, and zloty weakness that spurred central bank intervention, warns of an asymmetrical risk of a larger hike. The JPMorgan Emerging Market Currency Index is off about 0.4%, after falling almost 3.5% over the past three sessions.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO