ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Sound Off for March 1

By Justin Mitchell
Biloxi Sun Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the mayor drives in East Biloxi on some of the remaining torn up streets like the rest of us, no wonder he needs a new car. Will he consider paying for our repairs also?. After attending the Reba concert on Friday night,...

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

No, You’re Not Imagining It: Russia’s Army Is Inept

After four days of fighting, the Russian military is bogged down in Ukraine. In part this is due to the valiant resistance of Ukraine’s army and civilian defense forces. But it’s also due to the fact that the Russian army just isn’t very good. News reports, tweets,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Cars
The Independent

Ukraine: Concerns mount as black people report racism while fleeing war zone

Scores of African refugees in Ukraine are being blocked from fleeing to safety as Russian attacks continue to devastate the country, those trying to make border crossings have told The Independent.Black people living in the region say they have been left to languish, with some taking to Twitter in recent days to share accounts of abandonment.Speaking to The Independent, Osarumen, a father-of-three, said he, his family members and other refugees were told to disembark a bus about to cross the border on Saturday and told, “No blacks”. Despite challenging the driver and military officers’ orders, they were ejected from...
SOCIETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Seemingly Vows To Defend Earth If Russia Sends The ISS Hurling Toward The Planet

Planet Earth is an undeniably scary place to be right now, with tensions rising all over as the long-running COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge on, and a war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine. We can all rest a little better at night, though, knowing that SpaceX head Elon Musk will save the world from the threat of danger, should it come to that.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Russian
Reuters

Keyboard army using restaurant reviews to take on Russian state media

March 2 (Reuters) - Rather than commenting on the food and service at Russian restaurants and cafes, some users have begun posting online reviews detailing Russian actions in Ukraine to try to smuggle information past the tight control of state media. Russia's communications regulator has accused 10 local media outlets...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

‘Go home’: Dozens of brave Ukrainians block army convoy as Russian soldier fires shots into air

A group of brave Ukrainians has been filmed blocking a Russian army convoy and shouting for the invading soldiers to “go home”. In the footage, dozens of people can be seen confronting the military procession in Melitopol, in the south of the country. The furious local residents manage to stop the vehicles, causing a Russian soldier to leave his 4x4 and fire his gun into the air. But the crowd of Ukrainians are undeterred by the sudden blast of gunfire and continue standing in the road. A larger armoured vehicle then tries to drive ahead but its path is...
MILITARY
GV Wire

Unfiltered – Fresno Ukranians Sound Off on Russia Invasion

In a special edition of Unfiltered, we take a look at Russia’s shocking invasion of Ukraine — through the eyes of local experts. Rev. Dr. Gregory Zubacz, St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Parish. Nataliia Kasianenko, Assistant Professor, Fresno State Dept. of Political Science,. Join us for Unfiltered every...
FRESNO, CA
Biloxi Sun Herald

Opinion: Biloxi doesn’t need toll bridge at Popp’s Ferry or anywhere

We do not need a toll bridge for Popp’s Ferry or anywhere. This should have been addressed after Hurricane Katrina, but it fell off the chart and I don’t know why. We built two beautiful bridges on the Coast — one in Bay St. Louis and the Biloxi/Ocean Springs bridge. So why can’t we do it again?
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy