If there is one phrase that Iowa high school basketball fans have gotten used to over the past three years, it is this one: “Newell-Fonda, Class 1A State Champion.”. This week, the Newell-Fonda girls basketball team will try to extend their championship dynasty, as the Mustangs head to Des Moines in search of their fourth consecutive state title. For the team’s seniors, Macy Sievers and Anna Bellcock, a championship would make them a state champions all the way through their high school careers.

NEWELL, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO