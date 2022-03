The SILJ ETF provides targeted exposure to the leading silver mining stocks. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SILJ) tracks a basket of precious metal mining stocks with significant silver production. Don't let the "junior miners" reference within the fund name leave the wrong impression. SILJ invests across many of the most important silver miners with an attraction that the group can outperform to the upside in a bullish pricing environment. Indeed, silver has regained momentum amid the current macro headlines and benefits from favorable supply and demand dynamics. In our view, SILJ is the best silver miners' ETF to own for both tactical and strategic exposure to this important precious metal. We are bullish on SILJ and expect upside going forward supported by several fundamental tailwinds.

