Academic Senate discusses in-person return, COVID-19 updates

During its first meeting of the semester Feb. 16, Cal Poly Pomona’s Academic Senate addressed spring 2022 return to campus in-person and how the campus will continue following COVID-19 guidelines. After having the first three weeks of the spring semester fully remote, the university resumed its in-person classes...
Purdue President Mitch Daniels made a statement about the investigation into the incident between a Purdue police officer and a Black student at the university senate meeting; the senate voted not to add Mental Health Awareness Week to the official academic calendar and rewordeded language of the medically excused absence policy for students.
'Employers need to understand that one big reason they cannot find the workers they need is too often they exclude those who have had involvement with the criminal justice system,' an expert said.
Image via Neumann University. Neumann University will introduce its new master’s degree in Cybersecurity as part of an in-person information session on Saturday, March 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in the Rocco Abessinio Building.
Newly appointed Dr. Dietra Trent has begun her tenure as the Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Public Integrity has two PDF documents with information about H-2A and H-2B visas. One of these documents has 10 resources for guest workers in the United States with these visas. The other document breaks down how H-2A and H-2B visa programs work. We’d like to get this information to as...
This article first appeared in the Feb. 18, 2022 flipbook. Immigrating to the U.S. from Mexico at age six, Marissa, an international relations and global studies freshman, spent her childhood in a border town where many surrounding adults worked as Border Patrol officers. Walking through the halls of her high school, Marissa, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she never felt completely comfortable with her undocumented status.
A friend sent me a copy of the editorial published Feb.8 mentioning Zell scholars. I agree with you that academic scholars need more attention from schools and communities. The Zells are at the top of the classes. The HOPE Awards are also to be applauded. The HOPE Award, depending on...
When Steven Ma left Trinidad and Tobago to study mechanical engineering at the University of Arizona, he had no intention of joining a fraternity. He thought Greek life was all about partying, and he wasn’t quite sure how he would fit in as an international student. “Since I had...
Not all the pandemic changes were bad, and most workers don’t want to go back to “normal”. Here are 3 ways you can make a healthy transition back to the office. As states and cities around the country lift mask mandates and companies recall workers to the office, many employees are concerned. And rightly so. There’s still a pandemic, and even if there wasn’t, workers are loathe to give up some of the benefits they’ve attained over the last two years.
Around one-third of Americans fear public speaking, according to a 2021 survey by Chapman University. If you're part of that 29%, finding a job with no public speaking required might be a high priority for you. In the business world, many positions have little need for public speaking. These roles...
The British class system continues to cast its noxious shadow. For more than a century, British working-class children and teenagers have been offered second-best routes to education and training. By contrast, middle-class offspring will find their way – a significant minority via the queue-jumping privileges of private education – to university or a professional qualification.
Humanities majors are more than a punchline. Not everyone can or wants to be a STEM major, and the world would be a poorer place if they were. To have great things to read, music that inspires, perspectives that challenge us — to have a sense of reward and meaning in life — we must have students who pursue college degrees that don’t lead directly to a big paycheck.
The education sector has changed drastically over the years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Where traditional in-person classes were once the norm, many institutions are now increasingly adopting a hybrid model. Many institutions adopted tech solutions to revolutionize their teaching and assessment methods. However, the technology and innovation available...
U.S. News will unveil the 2023 Best Graduate Schools rankings on March 29, featuring new rankings of education, engineering, law, MBA, medical and nursing programs. Nearly all the rankings and data, which will be published on usnews.com, are derived from in-depth reputation and statistical surveys conducted in fall 2021 and early 2022 of each program in the six largest graduate school disciplines. Detailed methodologies will be published in the ranking methodologies section of the website.
As hospitals look to fill nursing shortages, they are bringing in foreign workers to help ease staffing strain experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Take Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, N.M., for example. The hospital employs 36 foreign-born nurses and hopes to bring in 10 more in the near future via Nashville, Tenn.-based global healthcare agency Shearwater Health, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Students can gain independence and stand out in a job search when they pursue a degree abroad. 10 Reasons for U.S. Students to Earn a Bachelor’s Degree Overseas. Having a global perspective is becoming more valuable. Tens of thousands of U.S. students per year pursue an undergraduate or graduate...
STANFORD (CBS SF) — A student at Stanford University was found dead on campus Tuesday, according to a university official.
In a message to Stanford students, faculty and staff, Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole said the undergraduate student died inside a residence on the campus. It appeared to have happened at Crothers Hall where police and emergency vehicle were seen at around 11 a.m.
The Stanford Daily reported a police officer characterized the death as a medical emergency. Brubaker-Cole cited police as saying there was no ongoing safety threat to those on campus. The school was not identifying the student nor the cause of death to honor the family’s privacy.
Brubaker-Cole said the university was offering counseling services to the community, and urged people to look out for one another.
“Let us be mindful of how we can actively support one another within our caring community as we receive this deeply sad news,” said Brubaker-Cole. “We are all heartbroken about this immense tragedy. As more information becomes available, we will share it with you.”
Optimal Match is an approach to matching learning experiences with abilities and interests, child by child. Optimal Match can be great for all kids, but especially valuable with those who have complex and diverse learning profiles. It takes a wide range of options to meet the complexity and diversity of...
