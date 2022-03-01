Academic Senate discusses in-person return, COVID-19 updates

STANFORD (CBS SF) — A student at Stanford University was found dead on campus Tuesday, according to a university official. In a message to Stanford students, faculty and staff, Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole said the undergraduate student died inside a residence on the campus. It appeared to have happened at Crothers Hall where police and emergency vehicle were seen at around 11 a.m. The Stanford Daily reported a police officer characterized the death as a medical emergency. Brubaker-Cole cited police as saying there was no ongoing safety threat to those on campus. The school was not identifying the student nor the cause of death to honor the family’s privacy. Brubaker-Cole said the university was offering counseling services to the community, and urged people to look out for one another. “Let us be mindful of how we can actively support one another within our caring community as we receive this deeply sad news,” said Brubaker-Cole. “We are all heartbroken about this immense tragedy. As more information becomes available, we will share it with you.”

STANFORD, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO