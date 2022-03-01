ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Why Investors Are Spending Millions On Digital Real Estate

By Courtney Luke
Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

Someone recently paid $450,000 to be Snoop Dogg's neighbor in the increasingly popular virtual world called the Sandbox. The...

www.ftimes.com

Motley Fool

Could the Chip Shortage Be an Opportunity for Real Estate Investors?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Rapid growth of demand for housing and commercial...
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

Why Gen-Z Is Embracing The Financialization Of Real Estate

Mike Stephenson is co-founder and CEO of addy, which is focused on making real estate investing accessible to everyone. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about real estate. Global investment companies are buying up billions of dollars worth of property. Meanwhile, whole generations are finding themselves locked out of the market.
REAL ESTATE
Connecticut Post

4 Ways Real-Estate Pros Get Leads from Digital Marketing

In today’s digital age, we rely on the “Internet of everything” for nearly every aspect of our lives, from checking the local weather to buying real estate property, a dynamic additionally boosted by distancing and health guidelines as a result of the pandemic. According to a report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), a staggering 97% of homebuyers used the Internet for home searches in 2020. As a result, and in response, firms encouraged buyers to send in e-signatures, sign electronic contracts and forms, schedule virtual meetings and complete other related tasks online. These real estate trends are likely here to stay, and agents must adapt, which means developing a solid digital marketing strategy that boosts visibility and gets listings in front of the right buyers at the right time.
REAL ESTATE
Person
Snoop Dogg
MarketRealist

Is Bill Gates Selling Stock? World Shifts From COVID-19 Pandemic

Many of the top billionaires in the world have a lot of their net worth based on their stock withholdings. Elon Musk has so much stock in Tesla, that he offered to sell $6 billion worth of company shares if it could end world hunger. Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates owned over 2 billion shares of Microsoft in 1998, before selling a large number of shares over the years. With a diverse investment portfolio, has Gates been selling stock recently?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Meta’s historic stock drop cost Mark Zuckerberg $31 billion in net worth. Only Elon Musk has lost more

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly dropped out of the world’s wealthiest ten billionaires this week, after Meta suffered a historic market rout on Wednesday, wiping out $230 billion of the company’s value and setting the record for the largest single day trading loss for any U.S. company, ever.
STOCKS
#Digital#Sandbox
Benzinga

The Real Estate Conundrum: Why Spending More On The Front-End Saves Money Long-Term

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. It’s no secret by now that we live in a culture where convenience is a priority. Between the rise of fast-food chains, high-speed internet connectivity, and social media, our culture is more “on-demand” than it has ever been before. Even though the pandemic made us slow down in the physical sense, it increased our dependence on this immediate gratification concept as well. Mobile ordering apps like Instacart or DoorDash rose in popularity alongside an increase in Amazon Prime usage. But with all of this convenience readily at our fingertips, are we actually saving as much time and money as we think we are?
REAL ESTATE
KAAL-TV

$10 Million in real estate funds to be introduced at RAEDI Annual Meeting

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc.will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday. Two panels will be featured during the program, including David Herbert, Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund (SMCF) Co-Manager, and LJ Johnson, SMCF Chair, who will discuss the success of Fund I and plans for Fund II in 2022.
ROCHESTER, MN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Crain's Chicago Business

Former Sears landlord Seritage is said to consider a sale

(Bloomberg) — Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. New York-based Seritage, which owns property from Alaska to Florida, is working with the investment bank...
BUSINESS
Daily Breeze

Why your real estate agent etches her name in knives

Ever gotten a cutting board with a face etched into it?. Welcome to the world of closing gifts in the real estate world. A typical real estate transaction includes the goods and or services of approximately 26 entities, including, among others, agents, escrow officer, escrow assistant, transaction coordinator, lender, underwriter and the clerk at the County Recorder’s office who makes the transaction official.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Secret JPMorgan Division Developing Startup Investment Platform

JPMorgan is reportedly in the midst of developing a business unit dedicated to private companies that will offer an array of services around the concept of matching startups and investors, CNBC reported on Monday (Feb. 28), citing sources with insider information. Project Bloom, as it’s called internally, is headed by...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Depot Beats Estimates, Retailer Says It Sees Sales Growth Ahead for 2022

Home Depot on Tuesday said sales grew 11% in the fiscal fourth quarter, as the retailer topped Wall Street's expectations and said it sees sales growth ahead for 2022. The home improvement retailer said it expects earnings per share growth to be in the low single digits and sales growth to be "slightly positive" in the coming fiscal year.
BUSINESS
Jacksonville Daily Record

RangeWater Real Estate pays $7 million for Skinner homestead

RangeWater Real Estate bought almost 30 acres of the Skinner homestead in the San Jose area Feb. 3 for development of apartments and town houses. Through Homestead San Jose MF Owner LLC and Homestead San Jose SF Owner LLC, Atlanta-based RangeWater paid almost $7.11 million for two parcels at 6765 St. Augustine Road and 6803 Old Kings Road S.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Fortune

Why this venture capital firm is only hiring women in 2022

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s no secret that venture capital has a diversity problem. Your typical investor is white, male, and holds a degree from Harvard or Stanford.
BUSINESS
Stateline

Regulators Scrutinize Buy Now, Pay Later Plans

The buy now, pay later enticements increasingly offered on websites’ checkout pages lure many customers, especially as the coronavirus pandemic has increased online shopping. But the exploding use of buy now, pay later plans also is drawing more scrutiny from state and federal authorities over concerns that the practice...
PERSONAL FINANCE

