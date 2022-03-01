Don't Sell Yourself Short

QYLD implements a buy-write strategy on QQQ. One might think that the past year, with QQQ up a total of only 3%, would have been good for a covered call fund like QYLD (NASDAQ:QYLD). This has not been the case for QYLD, which has a total return of -2.8% over the past 12 months. The outcomes from buy-write strategies (buying a stock or index and selling / writing a call against that stock or index) are quite sensitive to the specifics of the strategy. The most common approach, and the one used by QYLD, sells call options that expire over the next month. When these expire, the strategy simply sells more monthly calls. In addition, this strategy must pay out to settle the calls that expire if the price of the stock or index has exceeded the option strike price. The rules for maintaining a portfolio with components that decay in time are referred to as the roll strategy. Any roll strategy is sensitive to the specific ups and downs of the underlying stock or index over time. Selling a covered call has a far more predictable outcome. In technical terms, the short-term covered call strategy is much more path dependent than simply selling a long-term covered call.

