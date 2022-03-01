ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Sell Yourself Short

By Dave Ramsey
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the best way to invest a one-time lump sum of $2,500? My plan is to leave the money alone and let it grow for a long time. Some people play single stocks on one-time investments like this,...

Seekingalpha.com

Skip QYLD And Sell Covered Calls On QQQ Yourself

QYLD implements a buy-write strategy on QQQ. One might think that the past year, with QQQ up a total of only 3%, would have been good for a covered call fund like QYLD (NASDAQ:QYLD). This has not been the case for QYLD, which has a total return of -2.8% over the past 12 months. The outcomes from buy-write strategies (buying a stock or index and selling / writing a call against that stock or index) are quite sensitive to the specifics of the strategy. The most common approach, and the one used by QYLD, sells call options that expire over the next month. When these expire, the strategy simply sells more monthly calls. In addition, this strategy must pay out to settle the calls that expire if the price of the stock or index has exceeded the option strike price. The rules for maintaining a portfolio with components that decay in time are referred to as the roll strategy. Any roll strategy is sensitive to the specific ups and downs of the underlying stock or index over time. Selling a covered call has a far more predictable outcome. In technical terms, the short-term covered call strategy is much more path dependent than simply selling a long-term covered call.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Cepton: Short Squeezes Provide Interesting Short Selling Opportunities

The company recently listed on NASDAQ through a SPAC deal and redemptions were around 90%. Lately, I've been looking at companies that recently listed through a purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal and had high rates of redemptions. In my view, such companies are likely to find it difficult to fund their growth in the near future and could be forced to tap the equity markets, leading to significant stock dilution if the share price is low at that moment. In my view, this creates interesting short-selling opportunities, and today I'll be talking about one such company named Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN). It's a light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions provider that was listed on February 11 following a merger with a SPAC named Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. The holders of more than 90% of Growth Capital's shares asked to trade them in for cash and it seems there was a short squeeze on February 17. Let's review.
STOCKS
Dave Ramsey
FingerLakes1.com

Can you gamble online with no account?

Have you ever asked yourself if it’s possible to gamble online without an account? Well, the answer is yes. No Account Casinos that do not require registration are a great option to get started gaming right away. It’s no wonder that no-registration casinos are becoming increasingly popular. They can provide you with what you desire right now. Ignore reading the Terms and Conditions. There’s no need to wrack your head over the login/password.
GAMBLING
#Mutual Fund#Fox Business#Cbs#Fox News#Cnn#Ramsey Solutions
The Detroit Free Press

Wall Street, car drivers on edge as US bans Russian oil imports

Seeing people turn to social media to post photos of paying $100 for a tank of gas drives anyone to do a double take. Even if they're filling up big, hulking trucks.  Watching Wall Street and stock prices go deep into the red only makes matters worse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory Monday, defined as falling 10% below the recent high.  ...
DETROIT, MI
Reuters

Oatly to emerge winner in 2022 plant-based peers' battle

(Reuters) - Oatly Group AB is expected to forecast strong sales growth for 2022 when it reports results on Wednesday as health-conscious consumers consistently turn to the company’s plant-based milk, a contrast to the demand slowdown seen by Beyond Meat. Many restaurants and retailers have partnered with Oatly in...
AGRICULTURE

