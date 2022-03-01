Global shares mixed as Russia, Ukraine plan further talks

China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
ANONYMOUS has claimed that it has shut down Russia's space agency, Roscosmos. The hacking team has said that Russian officials have "no more control over their spy satellites." However, the Director General of Roscosmos, Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin, denied the claim and called the group "petty swindlers." In a social media...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The hits are coming in fast and heavy for Russia’s oligarchs, and some of them might be coming up with creative ways to hold on to their wealth.
Steven Seagal has sparked fury after claiming both sides of the Ukraine war are 'one family' and blaming an 'outside entity' for spreading propaganda against the Russian invasion. The actor, 69, who is a friend of Vladimir Putin and was granted Russian citizenship in 2016, said he is hoping for...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Even as the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision to invade Ukraine, the country still has allies elsewhere. Some of these allies are housing thousands of Russian troops.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – U.S. defense officials are calling Russia’s attack on Ukraine late Wednesday night the ‘initial phase’ of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. News 3 spoke with retired Army Ranger Jeff Struecker, who says actions taken by President Vladimir Putin were a deliberate, intentional attack on Ukraine. “There’s no question. It’s been months […]
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Young Russian elites are advocating for peace in Ukraine on social media, highlighting the generational divide that threatens Putin's power in Russia. Russian elites publicly protesting the...
Comments / 0