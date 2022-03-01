Worried About Inflation? Here are 5 Ways to Keep Cost of Living Increases in Check

The Government has been urged to “get money into people’s hands now”, as the rising cost of living hits lower and middle income families.Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty called on the Government to give direct payments of 200 euro to individuals on incomes of 30,000 euro or less, and 100 euro for individuals on incomes between 30,000 and 60,000 euro.It comes as the Government is expected to announce a range of measures in a support package worth around 400 million euro, to tackle the spiralling cost of living.Mr Doherty told the Dail that while rising prices affect everybody, they do not...
