Worried About Inflation? Here are 5 Ways to Keep Cost of Living Increases in Check

Inflation is now at a 40-year high, increasing by the alarming rate of 7.5%. Now experts are saying the Biden-flation is even worse, but you're not supposed to know that. "They've actually changed the way they calculate inflation" said well respected economist EJ Antoni, "This year we're now using as a base, some data from 2020, and that means that the numbers are unfortunately skewed down, so inflation is higher than the number we're being told."

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO