One injured when garbage truck is struck by train in local town

SHELLEY — A passenger in a PSI Environmental Services garbage truck was taken to an Idaho Falls hospital on Monday morning after the truck was struck by a southbound freight train while crossing the railroad tracks in Shelley, authorities said.

The passenger was reportedly having problems breathing but was in stable condition. Authorities said the driver of the truck was not injured, and personnel on the train were uninjured.

The accident happened at a small crossing that has no crossing arms or warning lights on Shelley’s north side a little before 8:30 a.m. The truck was heading west when it went across the tracks in front of the train.

Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit personnel along with Idaho Falls paramedics, Idaho State Police and Bingham County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.