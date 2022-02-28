ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley, ID

One injured when garbage truck is struck by train in local town

By By BINGHAM NEWS CHRONICLE
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DKT9_0eS0LRzK00

SHELLEY — A passenger in a PSI Environmental Services garbage truck was taken to an Idaho Falls hospital on Monday morning after the truck was struck by a southbound freight train while crossing the railroad tracks in Shelley, authorities said.

The passenger was reportedly having problems breathing but was in stable condition. Authorities said the driver of the truck was not injured, and personnel on the train were uninjured.

The accident happened at a small crossing that has no crossing arms or warning lights on Shelley’s north side a little before 8:30 a.m. The truck was heading west when it went across the tracks in front of the train.

Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit personnel along with Idaho Falls paramedics, Idaho State Police and Bingham County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

BASE jumper injured after chute fails following leap from Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS — A caller reported seeing a parachute floating in the Snake River on Tuesday, sending multiple agencies to rescue the BASE jumper, the sheriff’s office spokesperson said Wednesday. “The caller stated she did not see a person in the water, just a chute,” Lori Stewart with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office told the Times-News. The call came in at about 2 p.m., Stewart said. County deputies, Magic...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU student struck by car in south Pocatello

POCATELLO — A female pedestrian was hospitalized with injuries described as non-life threatening after being hit by a car Tuesday evening in south Pocatello, police said. The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on the 2100 block of South Second Avenue. Police said both the driver and the woman who was struck are Idaho State University students. Police said there will likely be no charges filed related to the accident as...
Idaho State Journal

Female pedestrian struck by car on Pocatello street

POCATELLO — A female pedestrian was hospitalized with injuries described as non-life threatening after being hit by a car Tuesday evening in south Pocatello. The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on the 2100 block of South Second Avenue. Police said both the driver and the woman who was struck are Idaho State University students. Police said there will likely be no charges filed related to the accident as it was...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two local men charged with felony DUI after allegedly striking vehicles while drunk, leaving scene

Two local men were arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence after police say they were each driving drunk when they struck vehicles and left the scene during separate incidents in the Gate City area late last month. Andrew Lee Hoopes, 51, of Pocatello, faces one felony count of DUI and one misdemeanor charge of failure to report an accident, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Shelley, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Accidents
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Shelley, ID
Shelley, ID
Accidents
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello man injured when car collides with semi on local highway

A 45-year-old Pocatello man was injured Tuesday morning when his car collided with a semi hauling potatoes on a local highway. The crash occurred around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 26 in the town of Moreland located west of Blackfoot, Idaho State Police said. The wreck occurred when the Pocatello man's westbound Honda CR-V crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Peterbilt semi hauling potatoes driven by a 43-year-old...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Woman tries to bite ER staff and take deputy's gun at local hospital

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 32-year-old woman Tuesday night at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after she reportedly assaulted hospital staff and attempted to remove a deputy’s firearm from its holster. Deputies responded just after 7 p.m. to the 7000 East block of Foothill Road following a reported disturbance involving an intoxicated female at a residence, a sheriff’s office news release said. The reporting party advised that Megan Avery was out of control and possibly using drugs. Upon arrival deputies requested Idaho Falls Fire respond...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men charged with felony attempted strangulation following two separate East Idaho incidents

Two men were recently arrested in connection to separate incidents in which police say they each attempted to strangle a local woman. Victor M. Enriquez-Lezama, 34, of Salt Lake City, was charged with felony attempted strangulation following an incident that occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 25 at a hotel in Lava Hot Springs, according to a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office incident report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. Deputies...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: 18-year-old BB gun-wielding man charged with felony after local woman left in fear for her life

POCATELLO — A BB gun-wielding 18-year-old local man has been charged with felony aggravated assault after leaving a woman in fear for her life in a north Pocatello parking lot on Wednesday afternoon. Pocatello police arrested James Edward Hill, of Pocatello, on the felony aggravated assault charge shortly after being dispatched to to the parking lot of Old Navy on the 1700 block of Hurley Drive around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday. ...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Truck#Freight Train#North Side#Accident#Idaho State Police
Idaho State Journal

Police: Three East Idaho residents wanted on felony drug charges recently arrested

POCATELLO — Local police recently arrested three East Idaho residents that were wanted in connection to incidents involving illegal narcotics. Malissa Irene Decoria, 31, of Idaho Falls, and Andrew Austin Klimek, 34, of Salmon, both face felony drug charges following an incident that unfolded in Pocatello around 10 p.m. on Jan. 26. Decoria has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia....
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman charged with felony for choking 14-year-old girl

POCATELLO — A 41-year-old local woman has been charged with felony injury to a child for allegedly choking a 14-year-old girl late last month. Susana Gerber, of Pocatello, was charged on Feb. 28 following a Pocatello police investigation of an incident that began to unfold shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 25. Police were dispatched to a Pocatello home after the 14-year-old child called to report that Gerber was assaulting...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man battered, strangled, stalked and intimidated Pocatello woman

POCATELLO — A local man who police say disguised himself as an employee to steal items from the Blackfoot Walmart in December now faces numerous felony charges in Bannock County, according to police and court records. Cody Gene Anson, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of first-degree stalking, two counts of intimidating a witness, domestic battery and attempted strangulation following five separate incidents involving the same Pocatello woman alleged to have occurred between 2019 and 2021, court records show. All the charges...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Woman arrested after crashing truck head-on into patrol car while fleeing traffic stop for suspended registration

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman who reportedly fled an attempted traffic stop and crashed head-on into a police car was arrested Friday. Shanyn Halpin, 20, of Idaho Falls, fled after an officer attempted to pull her over for a suspended registration at the intersection of Royal Avenue and Payne Street. She was reportedly driving a red Chevy truck. The probable cause affidavit states Halpin ignored the officer’s overhead lights...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Judge finds probable cause in case against Sheriff Rowland after victim testifies about gun threat

BLACKFOOT — A magistrate judge ruled Wednesday there was probable cause for the case against Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland to move to district court. Judge Farren Z Eddins reached his decision after listening to testimony from the victim in the case and the detective who investigated Rowland for the Idaho Attorney General's Office. Rowland is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful exhibition or use of a deadly...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fire inflicts heavy damage on Lava Hot Springs building

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A fire severely damaged a large building just outside of Lava Hot Springs on Sunday morning. The 7 a.m. blaze at the building along Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs did not result in any injuries but the flames gutted portions of the structure. The fire appears to have originated from a box filled with rags soaked in flammable wood stain, according to a Bannock...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of shooting at police now facing felony for damaging jail property

POCATELLO — One of two local brothers involved in an alleged East Idaho crime spree this past summer who’s accused of opening fire on pursuing officers while evading capture now faces an additional felony charge for damaging jail property, according to court records. Micole Johnathan Hamilton, 24, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony injury to jail property after he and two other inmates at the Bannock County Jail, Brandon Steffens, 24, and Jordan Mustain, 29, allegedly destroyed the sprinkler systems in an attempt to...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man facing felony charges for failing to report housemate's death, destroying evidence

An ongoing police investigation that began in early 2020 has resulted in a local man being accused of failing to report a death. Joshua Jay Bluemel, 38, of Downey, was charged in Bannock County on Feb. 23 with two felonies for failing to report the death of his 60-year-old housemate, Richard Wiggill, as well as destroying evidence related to the case, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

INTENSE MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR ARMED AND DANGEROUS ROBBERY SUSPECT IN POCATELLO AREA

An intense manhunt involving heavily armed SWAT officers and police from multiple agencies is underway for an armed and dangerous robbery suspect in the Pocatello area. Late Saturday night Chubbuck police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Raymundo “Mundo” Enriquez of Tucson, Arizona. Chubbuck police described Enriquez as being approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. Chubbuck police said Enriquez is the suspect in the early Saturday morning...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police shut down street through Pocatello neighborhood while investigating suspicious circumstances

POCATELLO — Police shut down a street in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday evening while investigating suspicious circumstances at a residence there. Sonoma Street off Satterfield Drive was closed to all traffic for over an hour and police urged the neighborhood's residents to stay indoors while they investigated activity at a home on the street. Over a dozen Pocatello police vehicles responded to the home around 5:30 p.m. and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

SWAT deployed in armored vehicle as search for robbery suspect intensifies in Pocatello, Chubbuck

Police conducted extensive searches for a robbery suspect in Pocatello and Chubbuck on Saturday night. The first search occurred in a north Pocatello neighborhood early in the evening and the second one was ongoing in the Pine Ridge Mall area of Chubbuck as of 10:30 p.m. The adult male suspect who committed the robbery remained on the loose as of late Saturday night, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

POLICE SEARCHING FOR ARMED AND DANGEROUS ROBBERY SUSPECT IN POCATELLO AREA

In the early morning hours of Feb 26th, the Chubbuck Police Department received a report of an armed robbery that occurred at a residence in Chubbuck by an unidentified adult male. He was described as wearing all black, and wearing a mask. During the investigation officers with the Chubbuck Police Department located the suspect vehicle at the Travelodge Motel, however the location and identity of the suspect had still not been positively determined. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
2K+
Followers
774
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy