ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford Contract Extension Imminent, ‘Enormous Half’ of Los Angeles Rams Future

By Gina Pouge
Daily California Press
Daily California Press
 1 day ago

The Los Angeles Rams finally crossed the finish line with a Super Bowl win this season, sealing the first championship for the franchise in more than two decades. One of the driving forces behind that title was quarterback Matthew Stafford, who won the first Super Bowl win of his career, just...

dailycaliforniapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Calvin Ridley in 2022 NFL offseason

The Atlanta Falcons have several pressing matters on their hands in the 2022 NFL offseason. However, perhaps their biggest decision rests with the fate of star wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has been the subject of recent trade rumors. Ridley only appeared in five games for the Falcons, citing mental health issues as reason for his absence. After the season, rumors began to swirl, with some NFL insiders suggesting that a change of scenery could be best for both parties. The Falcons have insisted that they remain committed to helping Ridley through the situation no matter what, though would they still if their help for the star wideout involved a trade? That remains to be seen, though there is no harm in speculating about possible fits for Ridley were he to be dealt in the offseason. That said, here are the three best trade destinations for Calvin Ridley.
NFL
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Tom Condon
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Sean McVay's Future is Tied to Matthew Stafford

Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Sean McVay commits to the Rams after seriously flirting with the possibility of leaving for the broadcast booth, but don't be surprised when he leaves before the end of his contract which will probably align with however long Matthew Stafford remains in the league.
NFL
FanSided

Raiders: 3 Patriots players Josh McDaniels can poach

With Josh McDaniels taking over the Las Vegas Raiders, the long-time New England Patriots offensive coordinator may look to bring over some of his former players to his new team. Josh McDaniels left the New England Patriots to become an NFL head coach for the second time, this time with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Detroit Lions
On3.com

Los Angeles Rams to interview TCU assistant coach

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is still piecing his staff back together following the team’s victory in Super Bowl 56. On Tuesday, On3’s Matt Zenitz reported the Rams are going to interview TCU assistant Ra’Shaad Samples for the running backs job in L.A. Samples, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Ex Wes Phillips Excited to Coach Vikings in 'Football Town'

When a team sustains success over multiple years, it is inevitable that they will have coaches poached from their staff by other organizations trying to emulate said success. The Rams, fresh from winning Super Bowl LVI, are no different. The Rams saw two assistant coaches poached by the Minnesota Vikings,...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Brad Holmes explains what Detroit Lions can offer free agent targets

When it comes to building a winning football team, there are different pieces of the puzzle that play a role. One of those pieces to the puzzle is free agency. In order you put together a championship-caliber roster, a general manager has to be able to bring in the right free agents that fit perfectly with the pieces on the roster that are already in place.
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Dalton Schultz in 2022 NFL free agency

Dalton Schultz is the top tight end set to hit the free-agent market and these five teams would be the best landing spots for him. Finding a good tight end is very difficult in the modern NFL since the position’s best players have to be capable blockers as well as receiving threats. There is an intriguing free-agent class of tight ends set to hit the market with the top name on the board being Dalton Schultz.
NFL
CBS Sports

AFC West 2022 offseason needs: Big-name receivers likely headed to quarterback-rich division

The Kansas City Chiefs have replaced the New England Patriots when it comes to reigning over an entire division. For a sixth straight year, the Chiefs won the AFC West division in 2021 with a 12-5 record. Kansas City finished two games ahead of the Raiders, who joined the Chiefs as a playoff team after defeating the Chargers in the final game of the regular season.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals expected to cut former first-round pick Trae Waynes

It would be difficult to quibble with that assessment. Waynes missed the entire 2020 season with a pectoral injury, and he ultimately played in just five regular season games in 2021 due to a hamstring ailment. Although he appeared in all four of the Bengals’ postseason contests, he saw just 13 total snaps, and all of them came on special teams.
NFL
FanSided

Former Commanders star Kirk Cousins a hot name on the QB carousel

The Washington Commanders figure to be big players in the 2022 quarterback sweepstakes, which has the potential to be more captivating than last offseason when Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Sam Darnold, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Sam Darnold and Mitchell Trubisky all switched teams. We’re still weeks away from the start...
NFL
Daily California Press

Daily California Press

Los Angeles, CA
116
Followers
0
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

News from the Golden State

 http://dailycaliforniapress.com/feed

Comments / 0

Community Policy