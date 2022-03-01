Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Syracuse (Senior Night)

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina. Here are five takeaways from the loss. We all know the flaws of this team. They have been discussed at length all season. But I want to start with a positive this team has had all year. Their effort. All year this team has played as hard as it can. Monday night, with essentially nothing to play for with the NCAA Tournament off the table barring an ACC Tournament Title, combined with playing a team that is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life on their senior night, there was every reason for this to have been a repeat of the Duke game. Except, it was not. The effort that the players gave should be commended. No that does not mean accepting a .500 type season as the new bar for Syracuse basketball. No that does not mean a loss is suddenly OK. It is simply acknowledging that all season, this team has fought and given everything they had. I do think that speaks to the culture of the program, but that's a separate discussion. I think the players deserve support for senior night against Miami, where they will undoubtedly continue to give that effort.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO