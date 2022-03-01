ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Syracuse (Senior Night)

Raleigh News & Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQuick Hitters from North Carolina’s thrilling 88-79 overtime victory over Syracuse on Senior Night. For the fourth straight game (and second straight Saturday-Monday turnaround) Carolina did what they needed to hold serve in “can’t lose” situations to preserve their NCAA Tournament aspirations. The Heels feel good about where they’re at, but...

www.newsobserver.com

The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
charlottenews.net

North Carolina aims to continue ascent vs. Syracuse

North Carolina seems to have it flowing again, and at an ideal juncture of the season. The Tar Heels will carry a three-game winning streak into Monday night's home finale against Syracuse at Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) remains in the chase for a share...
SYRACUSE, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Juli Boeheim, Wife of Jim Boeheim, Robbed of Purse at Gunpoint

Juli Boeheim, the wife of Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim, was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday in the parking lot of Destiny USA—a shopping mall—in Syracuse, according to Syracuse.com. The robbery took place around 2:08 p.m. when a man started a conversation with Boeheim while she was...
SYRACUSE, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
KTVZ

Manek, Love lead North Carolina past Syracuse 88-79 in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 22 points, Caleb Love hit three clutch 3-pointers and North Carolina defeated Syracuse 88-79 in overtime. North Carolina’s win came despite a season-high 36 points from Cole Swider of Syracuse. Love’s 3-pointer gave North Carolina a 70-69 lead with 2:20 remaining in regulation. His 3-pointer with 8 seconds left gave UNC a 73-71 lead before Joe Girard III tied it with a tough 15-footer from the baseline. Love struck again early in overtime, his 3-pointer giving the Tar Heels a 78-73 lead with 3:54 to go. RJ Davis hit a 3-pointer on North Carolina’s next possession and the Tar Heels were in control with an eight-point lead.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Five Takeaways: North Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 (OT)

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina. Here are five takeaways from the loss. We all know the flaws of this team. They have been discussed at length all season. But I want to start with a positive this team has had all year. Their effort. All year this team has played as hard as it can. Monday night, with essentially nothing to play for with the NCAA Tournament off the table barring an ACC Tournament Title, combined with playing a team that is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life on their senior night, there was every reason for this to have been a repeat of the Duke game. Except, it was not. The effort that the players gave should be commended. No that does not mean accepting a .500 type season as the new bar for Syracuse basketball. No that does not mean a loss is suddenly OK. It is simply acknowledging that all season, this team has fought and given everything they had. I do think that speaks to the culture of the program, but that's a separate discussion. I think the players deserve support for senior night against Miami, where they will undoubtedly continue to give that effort.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Falls Just Short in Overtime Loss at North Carolina

Syracuse had a one point lead and the ball with under 20 seconds left, but a miscue on the out of bounds play ultimately led to overtime which North Carolina dominated. The Tar Heels beat the Orange 88-79 despite 36 points from Cole Swider. Syracuse drops to 15-15 (9-10) on the season. The regular season finale is on Saturday when Syracuse hosts Miami.
SYRACUSE, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Five takeaways: Michigan State bulldozed on the road at Michigan

Just days after a big win over then-No. 4 Purdue, Michigan State got punched in the mouth early and never recovered in an 87-70 loss at Michigan on Tuesday night. Inconsistency has plagued these Spartans throughout the season, and it reared it's ugly head again tonight as Michigan State was never able to match the energy and effort level of the Wolverines tonight.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Tennessee Snaps Stegeman Skid with Second-Half Rebound at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia guard Kario Oquendo took off and never looked back. He extended his right arm, towering over Santiago Vescovi as he flew, and slammed a vicious one-handed dunk that brought Stegeman Coliseum to its feet in Tuesday night's first half. The moment was a SportsCenter-worthy highlight that...
ATHENS, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Win over Pitt ensures Duke basketball first-place ACC finish in Coach K’s last season

In the final road game of Mike Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons as Duke’s coach, the Blue Devils accomplished something they hadn’t managed in more than a decade. The No. 4 Blue Devils routed Pittsburgh, 86-56, Tuesday night, clinching the No. 1 seed for the ACC tournament and claiming at least a share of first place in the ACC standings for the first time since 2010.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Michigan Sends MSU Back To East Lansing With An ‘L’

Michigan picked up a much-needed and much-wanted win over Michigan State earlier tonight as we continue to march toward Selection Sunday. The Wolverines won the game 87-70 and grabbed a solid quad-1 win in the process. Here's what stood out in Michigan's win over the Spartans. 1. Three-point shooting. Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Oklahoma Keeps Tournament Hopes Alive in Victory Over West Virginia

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s late push to make the NCAA Tournament continued on Tuesday night. Hosting the Big 12-worst West Virginia Mountaineers, the Sooners were able to emerge victorious on Senior Night, notching a 72-59 win at the Lloyd Noble Center. The victory was the first time since Jan....
NORMAN, NC

