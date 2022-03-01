ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Skiff secures Witches win over Hoosick Falls

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago



Glens Falls, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Monday night marked the semifinals in Section 2 Class CC boys basketball and a game that featured a pair of teams coming off upsets.

Hilltoppers cruise past BKW in sectional semifinals

The final game of the night at Cool Insuring Arena proved to be the best, as six seed Greenwich met seven seed Hoosick Falls. The Witches held an early lead but Hoosick responded blow for blow. Hoosick’s Jake Sparks hit a big triple to keep it close as Greenwich led 36-33 at the half.

The Witches were led by who else but Jesse Kuzmich with 21 points. The senior nailed a big time corner three to put the Witches up five midway through the fourth. Sparks fired right back with an and one backing down Kuzmich to bring Hoosick within one with under two minutes to go.

Top seeded Maple Hill rolls past Duanesburg

So with a tie game in the final minute, the Witches needed a bucket, and it was the rookie who shined. Freshman Joseph Skiff drained a three to put Greenwich up 58-55 for good as they forced a turnover at the other end to survive into the Class CC final.

“I wasn’t really thinking, you know,” Skiff said. “We usually have the ball in Jesse’s hands, he’s a great finisher, leads our team in almost every category, but I was open and I knew I had to take the shot so I took it and it went in.”

Saint Rose’s campaign ends in quarters at Bentley

Greenwich now awaits the winner of Stillwater and Hoosick Valley Tuesday night.

NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany men fall in final regular season game

The University at Albany men's basketball team played a hard-fought game against the Hawks but eventually fell at home on Tuesday night. This concludes the regular season for the Great Danes as their next game will be featured in the America East Tournament.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saint Rose’s campaign ends in quarters at Bentley

The College of Saint Rose had its 2021-22 season draw to a close with tonight’s 93-65 Northeast-10 Conference Championship Quarterfinal setback at Bentley. The Falcons will now host Saint Anselm in a semifinal Thursday after the Hawks advanced with this evening’s 81-79 (OT) win at New Haven.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Patroons announce roster ahead of season opener

The Albany Patroons will open the 2022 season on their home court at the Washington Avenue Armory this Friday, March 4th. General Manager/Head Coach Will Brown has announced the Patroons roster after the final cuts from training camp were made this past Sunday
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know Wednesday, March 2

Go to Jill Szewd's weather report for today's weather update. Today's five things to know feature's a fire in Albany last night, a dead body found in Rensselaer, and a man arrested in the South Glens Falls hit-and-run investigation.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Whose name is on the Twin Bridges?

The Twin Bridges connects Saratoga and Albany counties on I-87, also called the Northway. In 2017, the New York State Department of Transportation estimated that 104,666 cars travel across the bridge every day.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

Community Policy