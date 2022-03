MACOMB – The Birmingham Brother Rice Warriors ground out a 4-1 win over a tough bunch of Romeo Bulldogs Saturday afternoon in the MHSAA Division 2 quarterfinals. “We need to clean some things up for sure to be more successful on Thursday,” Warriors head coach Kenny Chaput said. “When you get to that stage of the game (the semifinals), you’re going to have somebody that’s battle tested, that went through the rounds and had to battle and compete to get there. So you’re going to have a good quality team, whoever it is.”

TRENTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO