Top seeded Maple Hill rolls past Duanesburg

Glens Falls, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Top seed Maple Hill sat atop the Class C bracket Monday night at Cool Insuring Arena to take on four seed Duanesburg.

The Wildcats got out to a quick start and didn’t look back. Ethan Harrington took a baseline drive for two plus one to put Maple Hill up 10-4 in the first quarter. He led the Wildcats with 19.

They continued to roll from there. Zach Calautti whipped a laser into the lane to Cole Brady for a lay in. Brady dropped 11 and pulled in nine boards for Maple Hill.

Then right before halftime Sam Gamello hit a turnaround jumper at the buzzer as the Wildcats rolled to a 54-39 win.

