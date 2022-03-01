ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Elderly Shreveport Couple Killed in DeSoto Parish Crash

By Erin McCarty
 7 days ago
The wreck happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday on US Hwy 84 just west of US Hwy 171. State Police were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash. 81-year old Louis Flanigan and 80-year-old Inell Flanigan, who were both unrestrained died in the wreck. State Police Troop...

Comments / 1

 

KEEL Radio

Another Shreveport Catalytic Converter Thief Arrested

Shreveport Police Department has announced the arrest of an individual accused of removing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a local business. On March 4, 2022, Shreveport Police patrol officers and officers with the LSUS Police Department responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the 700 block of Professional Drive. The business had a professionally monitored video system and they were able to relay key information as the alleged theft unfolded. Officers used that information to locate and apprehend 31 year-old Bobby Martin on the property. A canvas of the area led to the discovery of a duffle style bag, believed to belong to Martin, that contained a firearm and a reciprocating saw.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Teen Gunned Down in City Park

Another Shreveport teenager has died in a violent attack. This latest murder happened at the Anderson Island Park on Wendy Lane in east Shreveport just before 2pm on Monday. The shooting happened on the basketball court at the park. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who died in the shooting. He was 19-year-old Taurean Coleman of Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police to Hold Daytime Safety Checkpoint

The Shreveport Police Department’s Traffic Unit will conduct a seatbelt checkpoint beginning on March 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., hours and end at 5:00 p.m. This will be a collaborative effort with the Louisiana State Police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The checkpoint will target drivers who...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Caddo Corrections Bookings for 3/4/22-3/6/22

The following mugshots are those booked in to the Caddo Correctional Center through the dates of 3/4/22 through 3/6/22. Some of these inmates have already been released. There are some on this list who have not yet stood trial and are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Corrections Bookings for...
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Arrest Made in Shreveport’s Latest Teen Homicide

Detectives have arrested a man they believe responsible for the shooting death of a west Shreveport teen yesterday afternoon. On March 3, 2022, just before 12:15 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 3500 block of Lillian Street on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located 17-year-old Devin Myers on the sidewalk in front of a residence. Myers was suffering from at least 5 gunshot injuries to his back and was pronounced dead on the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Morning Shooting Leaves One Person Injured

Early Thursday morning, (3/3/22) at 4:42am Shreveport Police Department received a call from Willis Knighton on Greenwood Rd for a gunshot victim arriving at the emergency room by private vehicle. When SPD Arrived at the hospital, they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the mid torso....
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Detectives Want to Know: Who’s Shooting Cows in Bossier Parish?

When it comes to violence, it's kind of hard to say which form is the worst. I mean, is a shooting worse than a stabbing? The answer isn't exactly clear, but both are (at the very least) fall in the "pretty bad" category. What I think we can all agree on is that the latest act of seemingly random violence in Bossier Parish is absolutely horrible to put it mildly: Someone is gunning cows down in cold blood.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Tragic Minden Car Crash Injures 2 and Kills 1

Around 4am Sunday (2/27/22), Minden Police Department was notified of a single vehicle crash near Taco Bell on Homer Road. According to the Minden Police Association, a 2009 Kia Rio driven by La Porsha Fisher left the roadway and overturned multiple times. According to reports, none of the vehicle occupants...
MINDEN, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Deputy Injured by Aggressive Loose Bull

A Caddo Sheriff's Deputy was injured in a loose livestock call on Monday (2/28/22). Just after 2:30 p.m. several drivers called in about a bull running around the 5000 block of Williams Road. Stock Patrol Sgt. Gary Bailey responded to the scene and attempted to capture the bull. The bull reacted aggressively, trampled and gored Sgt. Bailey in the leg.
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Woman Dies in Crash on Bert Kouns

A Shreveport woman has died in a weekend traffic accident. The crash happened at the intersection of East Bert Kouns and East Kings Highway just before midnight on Saturday night. 71-year-old Melinda P. Marshall has been identified as the victim of the southeast Shreveport crash. She died just after midnight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Shootout Leaves Two Injured

Thursday evening (2/24/22) at 7:40pm Shreveport Police Department responded to a shots fired call near Rosary and Severine Street. When police arrived on the scene they located two victims suffering gunshot wounds. Shreveport Police located one gunshot victim inside of a red truck. The victim was suffering a gunshot wound...
SHREVEPORT, LA
