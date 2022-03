SIOUX FALLS — St. Cloud State women's basketball saw their 12-game win streak come to an end Tuesday night, losing 62-39 to Minnesota-Duluth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship game. The Bulldogs led the entire way, jumping out to a 35-13 lead at halftime after the Huskies shot 20 percent from the floor through the opening 20 minutes. SCSU only managed five points in the second quarter. ...

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO