ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Hilltoppers cruise past BKW in sectional semifinals

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MFZV_0eS0HhIu00

Glens Falls, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Class C sectional semifinals got underway Monday night at Cool Insuring Arena starting with two seed Fort Plain and three seed Berne-Knox-Westerlo.

The Hilltoppers carried a ten point lead into the half but Mark Edwards kept BKW alive. Edwards picked a pocket on defense and glided in for two to cut the lead to single digits in the third quarter. Edwards finished with 25 points for the Bulldogs.

At the other end BKW didn’t have an answer for Hilltoppers combo Robert Jordan and Levi Thomas. Jordan had 24 points and 21 rebounds while Thomas led the way with 25 points for Fort Plain, as they pulled away for a 72-56 win.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Sports
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Jordan, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Robert Jordan
NEWS10 ABC

Saint Rose’s campaign ends in quarters at Bentley

The College of Saint Rose had its 2021-22 season draw to a close with tonight’s 93-65 Northeast-10 Conference Championship Quarterfinal setback at Bentley. The Falcons will now host Saint Anselm in a semifinal Thursday after the Hawks advanced with this evening’s 81-79 (OT) win at New Haven.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany men fall in final regular season game

The University at Albany men's basketball team played a hard-fought game against the Hawks but eventually fell at home on Tuesday night. This concludes the regular season for the Great Danes as their next game will be featured in the America East Tournament.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Patroons announce roster ahead of season opener

The Albany Patroons will open the 2022 season on their home court at the Washington Avenue Armory this Friday, March 4th. General Manager/Head Coach Will Brown has announced the Patroons roster after the final cuts from training camp were made this past Sunday
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional#Russia#Hilltoppers#Bkw#Gm#Nielsen#Super Bowl Mlb#Twitter#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know Wednesday, March 2

Go to Jill Szewd's weather report for today's weather update. Today's five things to know feature's a fire in Albany last night, a dead body found in Rensselaer, and a man arrested in the South Glens Falls hit-and-run investigation.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Whose name is on the Twin Bridges?

The Twin Bridges connects Saratoga and Albany counties on I-87, also called the Northway. In 2017, the New York State Department of Transportation estimated that 104,666 cars travel across the bridge every day.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy