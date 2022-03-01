Hilltoppers cruise past BKW in sectional semifinals

Glens Falls, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Class C sectional semifinals got underway Monday night at Cool Insuring Arena starting with two seed Fort Plain and three seed Berne-Knox-Westerlo.

The Hilltoppers carried a ten point lead into the half but Mark Edwards kept BKW alive. Edwards picked a pocket on defense and glided in for two to cut the lead to single digits in the third quarter. Edwards finished with 25 points for the Bulldogs.

At the other end BKW didn’t have an answer for Hilltoppers combo Robert Jordan and Levi Thomas. Jordan had 24 points and 21 rebounds while Thomas led the way with 25 points for Fort Plain, as they pulled away for a 72-56 win.

