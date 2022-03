It is now eight consecutive weeks that the weekly Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration benchmark diesel price has moved up, and it shows no signs of slowing. The latest increase was 4.9 cents a gallon, effective Monday. It placed the price that is used as the basis for most fuel surcharges at $4.104 a gallon. That’s the highest level since it was $4.13 almost nine years ago exactly, on March 4, 2013.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO