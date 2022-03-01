MLB says it will cancel regular-season games if no deal is made by today

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has quickly become one of the most hated men in sports. And now players are calling for his resignation. Major League Baseball and the MLBPA failed to come to an agreement on Monday. Manfred, as a result, has already begun cancelling games early in the 2022 season. This all could have been avoided if Manfred was a commissioner interested in supporting his players instead of the owners.
Bryce Harper is coming off a spectacular season that saw him earn MVP honors for the second time in his career. But with the MLB lockout keeping him off the field, Harper might be fielding offers from other baseball leagues. Taking to Instagram recently, Harper posted an image of him...
Major League Baseball has recently announced that they will not be able to resolve the current lockout and that the 2022 season will be delayed. This is really disheartening for not only the game of baseball but also for all baseball fans. Baseball is in a bad place right now, and commissioner Rob Manfred isn’t doing a good job of promoting the game and doing the things that are required for it to succeed.
Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout is on the precipice of compromising the regular season. Monday marks the league's self-imposed deadline for when a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached before regular-season games are canceled. This would mark the first time in 27 years that regular-season contests are impacted by a work stoppage. (The 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.)
The Athletic’s Evan Drellich, Ken Rosenthal, and Fabian Ardaya are reporting Major League Baseball’s owners told the players that they are willing to miss a month worth of games from the 2022 season. If you will forgive the pun, the owners have shown they’re willing to play hardball...
Optimism is turning to pessimism as the 5 p.m. ET deadline approaches for MLB owners and players to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement. If a new deal isn’t in place by the deadline, regular-season games will start to be wiped off the schedule. Opening Day is slated for Thursday, March 31.
JUPITER, Fla. — Unable to forge an agreement with the players’ union before a deadline of their creation during a lockout of their making, Major League Baseball’s owners decided Tuesday to do what their commissioner called “disastrous” for the game. At a ballpark that won’t...
And just like that, baseball is gone. At least for a while. MLB owners and players failed to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. That left commissioner Rob Manfred with no choice but to postpone Opening Day. Here are the latest developments...
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred officially canceled the start of the 2022 season Tuesday after the MLB Players Association rejected the owners’ latest proposal. He attempted to deflect blame during a press conference explaining that the league-enforced lockout will lead to MLB eliminating at least the first two series without any plans to make them up.
On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise. “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
Major League Baseball labor talks continued to go nowhere this week as owners and commissioner Rob Manfred continue their lockout and bad faith negotiations. Owners have apparently gotten expanded playoffs, but have only made small concessions on anything the players want. On Monday night they appear to have pumped up MLB media to make them think a deal was coming so that they could blame players who rejected another bad deal on Tuesday, which they did.
Opening Day will have to wait. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that he has canceled the first two series for each team to start the 2022 season. The earliest the regular season could start is currently April 8, but based on where negotiations stand between the league and the players union, there is reason to believe even more games will be canceled.
In sports, any proactive team seeks to find advantages within (and sometimes outside of) the rules of the game. Teams like the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox of the early 2000s found success by exploiting league-wide inefficiencies in evaluating players. It wasn’t long before the rest of the league caught up and the era of advanced data analytics was born in baseball.
After MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of the first two series of the regular season, a few key members of the Players Association conducted a press conference of their own. Union executive director Tony Clark, lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and two members of the player executive subcommittee — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller — spoke with the media (including Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America and Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle).
A day that began with optimism ended in, well, disaster when Major League Baseball and the Players Association failed to come to an agreement on a new labor contract before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline. Enough 11th-hour progress had been made in a marathon negotiating session Monday that MLB pushed back...
