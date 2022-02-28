ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Legends Arceus Mystery Gift codes list

By RPG Site Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMystery Gifts make a return in Pokemon Legends Arceus, and just as in previous entries in the series, they’re a great way to get some in-game freebies that can help you on your adventure - or at the very least help you to look more popular. All you’ll...

Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS
sneakernews.com

Nike To Remove All Products From Foot Locker

Over the last two years, Nike has been ramping up its digital presence through its various free Apps that serve purposes in shopping, fitness, and community. The Nike Running Club and Training Club saw all-time high usage during the pandemic, while the Nike App itself continues to offer a viable digital shopping experience while offering exclusive products just for Nike members. Of course there’s also the SNKRS App, a veritable must-have for anyone who is looking buy the latest and greatest from the brand’s fashion forward standpoint. All in all, Nike was making the proper moves to create its own ecosystem centered around its strive for innovation, all supported by the public’s never-ending need for Air Force 1s.
BUSINESS

