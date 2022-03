Nissan, as with most other major manufacturers, is planning for an all-electric future, having announced that it will be ending the development of gas engines everywhere but America. The Japanese giant currently sells the affordable Nissan Leaf, and the Nissan Ariya is set to join its EV lineup soon. Now that Nissan has joined forces with Renault and Mitsubishi in a $26 billion conquest for the global EV market, the company seems unstoppable, and if these teaser pics of the new Nissan Micra EV are anything to go by, things are looking good for the folks from Yokohama.

