ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

1 million Sputnik coronavirus vaccines expire in Guatemala

WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago

GUATEMALA CITY — (AP) — Health authorities in Guatemala say over a million doses of the Russian Sputnik coronavirus vaccine have expired, because nobody wanted to take the shot.

Francisco Coma, the country’s health minister, said Monday that there was a “rejection” among the population toward the vaccine, even though a lot of Guatemalans remain unvaccinated.

Only about 43% of the country’s 12.6 million inhabitants over age 11 are fully vaccinated, in a country whose total population is 17 million.

It was unclear if people had any particular doubts about the Russian vaccine, or if they were unwilling to take any vaccine.

“We have tried to make available all the vaccines of different brands, to the public," Coma said. “Unfortunately, there has been a rejection among the public to vaccination.”

The wasted shots cost the government about $11 million, Coma said.

An additional 1.7 million doses of the second Sputnik dose, which is different from the first, will expire in March.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC says unvaccinated travelers should avoid Hong Kong travel

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday recommended unvaccinated travelers avoid travel to Hong Kong over rising COVID-19 cases. The CDC raised its COVID-19 level for Hong Kong from Level 1: Low to Level 3: High, one level below its highest...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sputnik#Covid 19 Vaccine#Guatemalans#Russian#Coma#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
53K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy