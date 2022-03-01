ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Syracuse (Senior Night)

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQuick Hitters from North Carolina’s thrilling 88-79 overtime victory over Syracuse on Senior Night. For the fourth straight game (and second straight Saturday-Monday turnaround) Carolina did what they needed to hold serve in “can’t lose” situations to preserve their NCAA Tournament aspirations. The Heels feel good about where they’re at, but...

CHAPEL HILL, NC
Five Takeaways: North Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 (OT)

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina. Here are five takeaways from the loss. We all know the flaws of this team. They have been discussed at length all season. But I want to start with a positive this team has had all year. Their effort. All year this team has played as hard as it can. Monday night, with essentially nothing to play for with the NCAA Tournament off the table barring an ACC Tournament Title, combined with playing a team that is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life on their senior night, there was every reason for this to have been a repeat of the Duke game. Except, it was not. The effort that the players gave should be commended. No that does not mean accepting a .500 type season as the new bar for Syracuse basketball. No that does not mean a loss is suddenly OK. It is simply acknowledging that all season, this team has fought and given everything they had. I do think that speaks to the culture of the program, but that's a separate discussion. I think the players deserve support for senior night against Miami, where they will undoubtedly continue to give that effort.
Manek, Love lead North Carolina past Syracuse 88-79 in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 22 points, Caleb Love hit three clutch 3-pointers and North Carolina defeated Syracuse 88-79 in overtime. North Carolina’s win came despite a season-high 36 points from Cole Swider of Syracuse. Love’s 3-pointer gave North Carolina a 70-69 lead with 2:20 remaining in regulation. His 3-pointer with 8 seconds left gave UNC a 73-71 lead before Joe Girard III tied it with a tough 15-footer from the baseline. Love struck again early in overtime, his 3-pointer giving the Tar Heels a 78-73 lead with 3:54 to go. RJ Davis hit a 3-pointer on North Carolina’s next possession and the Tar Heels were in control with an eight-point lead.
Syracuse Falls Just Short in Overtime Loss at North Carolina

Syracuse had a one point lead and the ball with under 20 seconds left, but a miscue on the out of bounds play ultimately led to overtime which North Carolina dominated. The Tar Heels beat the Orange 88-79 despite 36 points from Cole Swider. Syracuse drops to 15-15 (9-10) on the season. The regular season finale is on Saturday when Syracuse hosts Miami.
North Carolina aims to continue ascent vs. Syracuse

North Carolina seems to have it flowing again, and at an ideal juncture of the season. The Tar Heels will carry a three-game winning streak into Monday night's home finale against Syracuse at Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) remains in the chase for a share...
North Carolina tops Syracuse in OT to keep ACC title hopes alive

Brady Manek scored 22 points and North Carolina posted the first eight points of overtime to beat Syracuse 88-79 on Monday night in Chapel Hill, N.C., keeping alive its hopes to finish atop the Atlantic Coast Conference. In order to gain a share of the ACC title, North Carolina (22-8,...
How to watch Syracuse vs. North Carolina, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Syracuse Orange will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in college basketball action on Monday night from the Dean Smith Center. Syracuse will be looking to bounce back after two straight losses with the most recent being a blowout loss to Duke 97-72 in their last game. As for UNC, they come into tonight’s matchup on a three-game winning streak and will look to make it four when they take their home court tonight.
2023 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Offer Multiple Top Prospects

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
March Madness 2022: North Carolina avoids bubble nightmare with OT win over Syracuse

North Carolina entered Monday night's game against Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament projected field by the thinnest of margins, according to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm. And thanks to point guard Caleb Love, who went off late, the Tar Heels were able to skirt a potentially disastrous home loss, outlasting Syracuse in overtime, 88-79, avoiding at March Madness bubble nightmare.
Syracuse basketball box score at North Carolina

Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 88-79 loss to North Carolina on Monday in the Dean Smith Center. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse vs. North Carolina box score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Late 3s, Caleb...
Syracuse falls short to UNC in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse tied the game up with less than two seconds in regulation all thanks Joe Girard. North Carolina had the hot hand in overtime beating Syracuse 88-79. This loss drops the Orange to 15-15 overall (9-10 in the ACC). The Orange offense came out...
