Search continues for suspect after attempted kidnapping in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. -- UC Santa Barbara sent out a campus alert for an attempted kidnapping on Monday night around 9:30 p.m.

The alert said the attempted kidnapping happened in Campus Housing.

UCSB said the suspect is not in custody, and described him as a "college age male, white, approximately 5 feet 10 inches, dark hair, thin build."

The alert said the suspect "is associated with a late 90s model gold Toyota Camry, or possibly a late 90s model, gray Honda Civic."

UCSB said to call 911 if the suspect is spotted, and advised against walking outside alone.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office asked residents in the area of Storke Rd and El Colegio to stay indoors to assist with a K9 search of the suspect.

