No. 12 Texas Tech undefeated at home with win over K-State

When/where: 8 p.m. Monday, United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas. TV/radio: ESPN2; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. About Kansas State (14-14, 6-10 Big 12): The Wildcats have lost three straight games and have fallen out of the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation over the past two weeks. If they have any hope of earning an at-large berth into March Madness, they absolutely need to beat the Red Raiders on the road. They defeated Texas Tech 62-51 earlier this season at Bramlage Coliseum. Nijel Pack led K-State with 14 points in that game, while Markquis Nowell ahd seven points, nine assists and five steals. The Wildcats have lost seven straight road games against Texas Tech.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO