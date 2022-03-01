ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 12 Texas Tech undefeated at home with win over K-State

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davion Warren and 12th-ranked Texas Tech had...

The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners jump to No. 19 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after wins over TCU, Kansas State

Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5 Big 12) moved up one spot to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday. The Sooners went 2-0 last week. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, OU completed its two-game season sweep of TCU with a 92-57 win in Fort Worth before defeating Kansas State 72-69 last Saturday in Norman. The victory over the Wildcats was the Sooners’ fourth victory on a game-winner after senior guard Taylor Robertson sank a 3-pointer as time expired.
NORMAN, OK
WTOP

No. 3 Baylor beats No. 21 Texas in Frank Erwin Center finale

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points to send No. 3 Baylor over No. 21 Texas 68-61 on Monday night, as the Bears spoiled the final Longhorns men’s game in the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center. Flagler scored 16 in the second half...
AUSTIN, TX
Kansas City Star

K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Basketball lineups, TV, time, prediction

When/where: 8 p.m. Monday, United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas. TV/radio: ESPN2; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. About Kansas State (14-14, 6-10 Big 12): The Wildcats have lost three straight games and have fallen out of the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation over the past two weeks. If they have any hope of earning an at-large berth into March Madness, they absolutely need to beat the Red Raiders on the road. They defeated Texas Tech 62-51 earlier this season at Bramlage Coliseum. Nijel Pack led K-State with 14 points in that game, while Markquis Nowell ahd seven points, nine assists and five steals. The Wildcats have lost seven straight road games against Texas Tech.
LUBBOCK, TX
KSNT News

K-State drops fourth straight in narrow loss to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TX. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball played tight with No. 12 Texas Tech in Lubbock on Monday night but fell short of a victory. The loss is the fourth in a row for the Wildcats, who won four out of five before their current losing streak began. K-State came out hot and grabbed a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

WVU concludes road schedule at Kansas State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team embarks on its final road trip of the regular season Wednesday as the Mountaineers travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to square off against Kansas State. West Virginia (13-13, 6-10 Big 12) and Kansas State (18-10, 8-8 Big 12) meet for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 73-68 loss at Texas Tech

Kansas State cannot seem to catch a break. The Wildcats battled to 11 ties against 12th-ranked Texas Tech but the final minute belonged to the Red Raiders in a 73-68 victory. Davion Warren and Bryson Williams were a solid 1-2 punch for Tech as it closed out an 18-0 home record for 2021-22. But the Red Raiders had not been challenged anything like this, even in conference play.
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Sports

Kansas vs. TCU score: Horned Frogs upset No. 6 Jayhawks to solidify NCAA Tournament resume

Kansas' one-game lead in the loss column of the Big 12 standings evaporated Tuesday night as the Jayhawks were outplayed by TCU in a resounding 74-64 Horned Frogs victory. The win marked TCU's second over a Big 12 team ranked in the top 15 in as many games, and the Horned Frogs solidified their NCAA Tournament resume with a 69-66 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.
KANSAS STATE
Daily Athenaeum

West Virginia women's hoops outlasts Oklahoma State, 60-56

After a strong second quarter, the Mountaineers were able to step up late, overcoming a fourth quarter Oklahoma State run and beating the Cowgirls 60-56. The Mountaineers have struggled in the second half of games this season. After going into halftime with a six-point lead, West Virginia gave up the lead with just 4:17 to play. The Mountaineers would battle back late though, closing out the Cowgirls late, and winning their second straight game.
BASKETBALL
WacoTrib.com

Baylor stomps Iowa State, 87-62, claims at least a share of Big 12 title

AMES, Iowa — The look in their eyes and the energy in their steps proved how much the Baylor women’s basketball players wanted another Big 12 regular season championship. In a top-10 showdown on the road against No. 8 Iowa State, No. 5 Baylor put on a show to the chagrin of the home fans, stomping the Cyclones, 87-62, on Monday night at Hilton Coliseum.
AMES, IA
Porterville Recorder

TCU 2nd win in row over top-10 team, 74-64 over No. 6 Kansas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU is off to a good start in March, and the Horned Frogs pretty much know for sure now that they will be part of the madness of the NCAA Tournament. Sixth-ranked Kansas has consecutive losses for the first time this season while still...
FORT WORTH, TX
KSNT News

TCU hands Jayhawks their fourth Big 12 loss

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball scored its lowest point-total since January. The Jayhawks lost to TCU, 74-64, Tuesday night. KU hasn’t scored 64 or fewer points since Jan. 29 against Kentucky. Kansas (23-6, 12-4) and TCU traded the lead throughout the first half, and KU ended it up by one. With 18:25 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS

