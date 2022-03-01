ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Singapore Court Urged To Show 'Mercy' To Disabled Man On Death Row

By Martin Abbugao
IBTimes
IBTimes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Singapore's top court was Tuesday urged to show "mercy" as it heard the last-ditch appeal of a Malaysian man facing execution despite criticism from supporters who say he is mentally disabled. Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small amount of heroin into the city-state, which...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

2 on death row in Singapore lose appeal, renew legal bid

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Two death row inmates in Singapore lost another appeal Wednesday against their pending execution on the grounds they were mentally disabled, but their family filed a fresh legal bid to save them. Lawyer M.Ravi said Singapore’s High Court rejected an application to review the...
ASIA
The Independent

Pakistan court sentences man to death for beheading daughter of former diplomat for spurning marriage offer

A Pakistani court has sentenced a man to death for beating, raping and beheading a 27-year-year woman who refused his offer of marriage.Noor Muqaddam was the daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Muqaddam. Her family expressed satisfaction over the verdict.On 20 July 2021, the convict Zahir Jaffer, who is the son of one of Pakistan’s richest families, beat, raped and beheaded her because she had turned down his marriage proposal.Jaffer, 30, had held her hostage in his family home in capital Islamabad for two days after she had refused to marry him.After the news of her beheading became public, there was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pakistan court sentences man to death over woman's beheading

A Pakistani court sentenced a man from a prominent industrialist family to death on Thursday, after finding him guilty of murder for beheading a childhood friend who had refused to marry him. The ruling will likely be appealed.The killing of Noor Mukadam by Zahir Jaffar last year shocked the country and drew nationwide condemnation, with the subsequent trial widely covered in the media. The verdict was quickly hailed by civil society groups. The prosecution had alleged that Jaffar, 30, had a long-running friendship with Mukadam, 27, the daughter of a diplomat, but she rejected his romantic advances. In an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
Cosmopolitan

British man arrested after allegedly raping woman on overnight flight from New York to London

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a British woman alleged she was sexually assaulted on an overnight flight from New York to London. According to The Sun the female passenger, who is also 40-years-old, said the man attacked her while other passengers slept – the pair were both travelling in Business Class on the United Airlines flight, for which passengers pay £3000 for a return ticket.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Disability#Amnesty International#Capital Punishment#Singapore Court#Malaysian#The European Union#British#Court Of Appeal
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Moment Britain's 'most wanted woman' Sarah Panitzke, 47, who laundered £1BILLION in a mobile phone VAT fraud is arrested while walking her dog in Spanish village after nearly a decade on the run

This is the moment Britain's most wanted woman was arrested by Spanish police following nearly a decade on the run. Privately-educated university graduate Sarah Panitzke, 47, was held on Sunday by officers from an elite Madrid-based police unit as she walked her dog near her home in Santa Barbara village, between Barcelona and Valencia.
CELL PHONES
AFP

Brother freed over 'honour killing' of Pakistani social media star

A Pakistani man who murdered his celebrity sister was freed on Saturday after a court ruled it was not an "honour killing", allowing their mother to pardon him, lawyers said. Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death in 2016 by her brother Muhammad Waseem, who described her suggestive behaviour on social media as "intolerable". In response to public outrage, Pakistan passed legislation supposedly closing a legal loophole that allowed family members to forgive those behind so-called "honour killings", imposing a mandatory life sentence instead. But after less than six years in prison, an appeal judge ruled that Baloch's murder could not be defined as a crime of honour, dismissing his confession.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Refugees in hotels told free access to toiletries and medication will be cut

The Home Office has told asylum seekers staying in hotels it will stop providing them with free access to non-basic toiletries and “over the counter medication”, according to a letter seen by the PA news agency.The letter, which states that the measures will come into effect on February 11, comes after it was revealed that the Government is spending £4.7 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels, an estimated £127 per person.Faiz Mohammad Seddeqi, a former guard at the British Embassy in Kabul, has been staying in a hotel for almost six months after being evacuated to the UK...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
BBC

Manchester and Sefton gang leaders who swapped cars for drugs jailed

Two men who imported huge quantities of cocaine and cannabis, swapped amphetamines for cars and used fellow criminals' families to launder their profits have been jailed. Remez Caffrey, 24, of Manchester, and John Chean, 34, of Sefton, were caught after police cracked the secret messaging network Encrochat in 2020. Intercepted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

The man who lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

Singapore is known for being one of the world's most highly urbanised countries, with no lack of gleaming skyscrapers and luxury apartments. But for one man, that couldn't be further from the place he called home - a makeshift shelter in one of the country's forests. On meeting Oh Go...
ASIA
BBC

Angel Lynn: Court to review pair's kidnap sentences

The sentence given to a man who kidnapped his then girlfriend before she was seriously hurt in a fall will be reviewed, it has been confirmed. Chay Bowskill bundled Angel Lynn into a van before she was found injured on the A6 near Loughborough in September 2020. Bowskill's sentence of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Britain revokes mandatory COVID shots for health workers

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday confirmed that a requirement for health workers to have a COVID-19 vaccination would no longer be introduced in April and care home workers would no longer be required to have the shots from March 15. Health minister Sajid Javid in January said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Singapore Judges Asked To Show 'Mercy' In High-profile Execution Appeal

A lawyer for a Malaysian man sentenced to hang for smuggling heroin into Singapore asked judges for mercy during his appeal on Tuesday, and urged more time to seek further psychiatric assessment to prove his mental impairment. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam has been on death row for more than a decade for...
ASIA
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy