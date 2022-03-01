ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Shooter at large in Clackamas County homicide

By Tim Steele
1 day ago
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot to death late Sunday night in unincorporated Clackamas County and the shooter remains at large, officials said.

The man was shot around 10 p.m. Sunday on SE 90th Avenue near Monterey near the Clackamas Town Center. The intersection is located near the shopping mall’s movie-theatre entrance.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics, authorities said.

No description of the suspect or suspects has been released, either.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503.723.4949. Online tips taken at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip The case number is 22-004809.

