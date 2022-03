Kansas State cannot seem to catch a break. The Wildcats battled to 11 ties against 12th-ranked Texas Tech but the final minute belonged to the Red Raiders in a 73-68 victory. Davion Warren and Bryson Williams were a solid 1-2 punch for Tech as it closed out an 18-0 home record for 2021-22. But the Red Raiders had not been challenged anything like this, even in conference play.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO