High-Fashion CGI Runways

Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing has opened up about the explosion at his home which left him with burns across his body, revealing that his injuries have inspired some of his work.In a written first-person account for British Vogue, published on Saturday, the French fashion designer said the “entire front” of his body became “engulfed with flames” when his gas fireplace exploded during a small dinner party at his home in October 2020.Rousteing initially hid his injuries from most of his friends, family and work colleagues, but eventually revealed that he had suffered burns from the accident in a candid...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO