ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

High-Fashion CGI Runways

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection via a virtual red carpet-themed runway show created in collaboration with Parisian artist Claudia Maté, who is known globally for...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

6 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022

Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun silhouettes to add to your wardrobe rotation. Over the years, the Danish capital has become one of the best fashion cities to watch for emerging designers, too. While most people know Copenhagen for home-grown brands like Ganni or Stine Goya, there’s a whole hub of young names experimenting with knitwear, focusing on sustainability, and upcycling clothes in new, creative ways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Fashion#Cgi#Fashion Design#Runways#Spanish#Parisian
WWD

Barbie Teams With Harlem’s Fashion Row on High-fashion Editorial Styled by Black Designers

Click here to read the full article. Barbie and Harlem’s Fashion Row are not just toying around. The two have teamed up in recognition of Black History Month. Together they will celebrate the work of  Hanifa, Kimberly Goldson and Rich Fresh via a high-fashion editorial styled by the three Black designers.More from WWDBarbie as an Instagram StarTu Lizé RTW Fall 2022Gianluca Capannolo RTW Fall 2022 The editorial’s featured looks are exact replicas of Hanifa’s, Goldson’s and Rich Fresh’s original designs in pint-sized form and will be showcased on a range of diverse Barbie dolls. The editorial furthers Barbie’s efforts of encouraging representation as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Gigi Hadid Looked Completely Unrecognizable at the Versace Fashion Show

It looks like Gigi Hadid came to Milan Fashion Week with a mission — and she stomped down the Versace runway like a true pro. As a face of the luxe Italian brand, it's not surprising to see her take to the catwalk for Donatella Versace, but fans may be surprised at exactly how Hadid looked when she did it. With a new set of bleached brows — or a clever makeup trick — the supermodel looked almost unrecognizable.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Zendaya Visits Valentino’s Atelier in Custom Lab Coat and Slingback Pumps

Click here to read the full article. The Valentino atelier in Paris hosted a special visitor this week: Zendaya. The “Euphoria” actress toured the luxury brand’s atelier with creative director Pierpolo Piccioli and its craftspeople, as shared in the designer’s latest Instagram post. For the occasion, she slipped n an elegant long-sleeved black dress with a low neckline and midi-length skirt. Zendaya completed her minimalist look with a delicate pendant necklace, as well as a white lab coat—similar to those worn by atelier designers—custom embroidered with a red “Z.” “Maria, Sole, Eleonora, Maddalena, Zendaya, Alessandra, Luca, Alessio, Paolo. Atelier’s Crew. ‘Where’s Waldo?,'”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Olivier Rousteing shares details of fireplace explosion, says it inspired his work at Balmain

Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing has opened up about the explosion at his home which left him with burns across his body, revealing that his injuries have inspired some of his work.In a written first-person account for British Vogue, published on Saturday, the French fashion designer said the “entire front” of his body became “engulfed with flames” when his gas fireplace exploded during a small dinner party at his home in October 2020.Rousteing initially hid his injuries from most of his friends, family and work colleagues, but eventually revealed that he had suffered burns from the accident in a candid...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

An adidas Collaboration Dominated Gucci's Fall 2022 Season

Gucci unveils its 2022 Fall collection, a colorful compendium of tailored suits and coats in collaboration with the German sportswear brand. Alessandro Michele deploys colorful, mixed materials for Gucci’s Fall 2022 collection, adapting adidas’ branded Trefoil and Three Stripes logo as a running visual motif throughout its lineup of extravagant sartorial suits, color-blocking knitwear, latex dresses and jackets. Punchy, bright plaid, pinstripe and monogram patterns accent a handful of the suits also adapting adidas’ Three Stripes logo, which vertically runs downside the blazer and pant seams. Michele drapes oversize coats over color-clashing ensembles with mixed materials like corduroy, chiffon, fur, and metallic overlays. Single-breasted blazers see oversize contrasting wide peak lapels with studded detailing along the structured shoulders and collars, followed by delicate lineup of sheered-out knitwear with intricate cutouts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Serves Sleek Menswear Style in Navy Blue Suit With Black Pointed-Toe Boots in Milan

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian just proved that she’s a force in fashion. The reality star has been serving up some serious style while out at Milan Fashion Week. On Thursday, she was spotted arriving at a Prada party. The industry muse continued with a menswear-inspired aesthetic by stepping out in a navy blue suit. Her oversized blazer was complete with pointy shoulder pads and sleek lapels. The garment also accentuated at the waist, which added a feminine touch to the loose-fitting ensemble. Kardashian paired the sharp jacket with matching trousers. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Zendaya Channels Old Hollywood in Valentino Couture and Vintage Balmain

Zendaya's red-carpet looks never disappoint. The Euphoria star made a glamorous virtual appearance for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, where she was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Malcolm and Marie. For the awards, she embraced vintage Black glamour in couture looks that called back to the legendary Motown girl groups and movie stars of the '50s and '60s.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Steps Out in Adidas Sambas With Boyfriend Marc Kalman During Milan Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid is in Milan right now for fashion week, where she’s been hitting the runway for iconic luxury labels like Fendi, Versace and Moschino. Joined by boyfriend Marc Kalman, the pair have been seen out and about in the city the past few days since their arrival. The 25-year-old supermodel donned a plaid multicolored shirt with a brown striped knee-length skirt, which she wore over black tights with white Calvin Klein socks and classic black Adidas Samba sneakers. The timeless, soccer-influenced silhouette is one of the brand’s best-selling shoes and costs $75. They...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy