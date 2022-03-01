ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, OH

Fresh strength, new growth, more flow -- spring is whispering: Sun Messages

By Maria Shine Stewart, special to Sun News
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- I know how sad I have been feeling as press time approaches. Violence anywhere in the world is palpable, heartbreaking and all too familiar. I grew up with stories of wartime perseverance, courage and unimaginable suffering, told by my parents and other elders. Perhaps you did,...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

It’s almost baby bald eagle season in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio – Congratulations to Stars and Stripes, the bald eagle parents at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake. Their first egg of the season arrived at 8:30 p.m. Monday (Feb. 28). If the past seven years are any indication, there might be a couple more bundles –...
AVON LAKE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Lyndhurst, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
South Euclid, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Mayfield Heights, OH
Cleveland.com

Hate the sin. Love the sinner: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- And the sons of Noah that went forth from the ark were Shem, Ham, and Japheth: and Ham is the father of Canaan. These are the three sons of Noah: and of them was the whole world overspread. And Noah began to be an husbandman, and he planted a vineyard: and he drank of the wine, and was drunken; and he was uncovered within his tent. And Ham, the father of Canaan, saw the nakedness of his father, and told his two brethren without. And Shem and Japheth took a garment, and laid it upon both their shoulders, and went backward, and covered the nakedness of their father; and their faces were backward, and they saw not their father’s nakedness. And Noah awoke from his wine, and knew what his younger son had done unto him. And he said, Cursed be Canaan; a servant of servants shall he be unto his brethren. And he said, Blessed be the Lord God of Shem; and Canaan shall be his servant. God shall enlarge Japheth, and he shall dwell in the tents of Shem; and Canaan shall be his servant. And Noah lived after the flood three hundred and fifty years.
ATLANTA, GA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland music collective Mourning [A] BLKstar to release album of recent collaborations

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mourning [A] BLKstar never stopped creating when the coronavirus pandemic began. The Cleveland Afrofuturist collective released its sixth album “The Cycle” in June 2020 and recorded and released a few singles and a series of five residency videos at local venues that same year. In 2021, the group became only the second band to ever receive a Cleveland Arts Prize. The Akron blues-rock band The Black Keys was honored in 2013.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake Erie Crushers 2022 promotional schedule is released

AVON, Ohio – The 2022 Lake Erie Crushers promotional schedule will include 33 promotions – themed nights, giveaways, fireworks and more. The team, which plays in Mercy Health Stadium in Avon, has 51 home games. Home opener is 7:05 p.m. Friday, May 13, against Trois-Rivieres Aigles. Cleveland.com will...
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
67K+
Followers
64K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy