BOYS BASKETBALL | Defending state champ Lutheran East too much for underdog Waynedale

By Alex Tichenor, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 1 day ago
After an up-and-down regular season, Waynedale was excited about the opportunity of playing in the district semifinal round Monday.

But facing defending Division III state champion Lutheran East put a bit of a damper on that excitement.

Despite a mostly new cast of key players, the Falcons showed they are still a force to be reckoned with in an 82-57 win over the Golden Bears in Div. III Richmond Heights District play.

Waynedale was able to stay somewhat close in the first half — the Falcons led 40-28 at half — but Lutheran East's size, athleticism and shot-making eventually overwhelmed the Bears, who finished the season 10-14.

"We went into the game thinking we were going to protect the paint, protect the rim as much as we can and make them beat us from the 3-point line," Waynedale coach Dane Held said. "And that's what they did."

Lutheran East knocked down 13 3-pointers as a team.

Devin Belle was on fire from the outside, knocking down five 3s on his way to a game-high 21 points. Lutheran East's 6-foot-9 big man Jesse McCulloch also proved to be difficult to stop, scoring 15 for the Falcons.

Waynedale had multiple players get in on the action offensively, led by Trey Barkman's 13 points. JJ Varner had nine and Josiah Raber and Ian Lehman both scored eight for the Bears. They just didn't have enough firepower against the Falcons, who many top teams in the super-district tried to avoid during bracketing.

"The score might not have looked like it, but we were doing some good things offensively," Held said. "... We were playing with confidence and getting into the paint, jump-stopping and knowing what to do with the basketball and making the extra pass."

The loss ended the season for Waynedale and was the final chapter of high school basketball for its group of five seniors, four of whom played big minutes for the Bears.

"All of them set the example for the attitude and work ethic that needs to be carried on if we want to have successful or competitive basketball teams," Held said. "Not one of them took a day off. They were consistently in the gym, trying to be the best players they could be.

"Even though our record isn't the best in the area or anything, I'm extremely proud of our seniors and our team and the way they fought and went out tonight."

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily Record

