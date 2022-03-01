Clippers at Rockets: Tuesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

In the second of two straight games between the teams, the Houston Rockets host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. If you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Clippers have won three straight games to climb above .500, which has moved them into the eighth spot in the Western Conference playoff race. Houston, on the other hand, has lost nine consecutive contests.

However, the closest the Rockets have come to winning in that skid was Sunday’s 99-98 loss to the Clippers at Toyota Center. It was Houston’s best defensive effort in weeks, but it was offset by an excessively cold shooting night by backcourt starters Jalen Green and Dennis Schroder, who shot a combined 8-of-33 (24.2%).

If the Rockets can sustain their defensive improvement from Sunday and see those guards return to form, that could be the ticket to finally ending their prolonged slide. To do that, though, they need to find ways to attack the rim more successfully than they did two days ago when big man Ivica Zubac owned the paint with 15 rebounds and 6 blocked shots.

When and How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 1

Tuesday, March 1 Time: 7 p.m. Central

7 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (15-45)

Guard: Dennis Schroder

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jae’Sean Tate

Center: Christian Wood

Los Angeles Clippers (32-31)

Guard: Reggie Jackson

Guard: Terance Mann

Forward: Nicolas Batum

Forward: Marcus Morris Sr.

Center: Ivica Zubac

Each lineup is based on that team’s most recent game notes.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report lists rookie forward Usman Garuba as out with a left wrist injury, which could keep him out for up to eight weeks. Young prospects Daishen Nix and Trevelin Queen remain in the G League, largely due to the majority of the Rockets’ roster being healthy.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Garrison Mathews are each questionable with left ankle sprains, and Porter missed Sunday’s game with the same injury. It is worth noting Houston will be on a back-to-back with another game looming Wednesday versus Utah, which might prompt them to be more conservative with any of their injured players.

The Clippers remain without Paul George (right elbow), Kawhi Leonard (right knee), Norman Powell (left foot), Jason Preston (right foot) and Jay Scrubb (right foot). All are long-term injuries, and none are expected to be available for Tuesday’s rematch at Toyota Center.

This post originally appeared on Rockets Wire. Follow us on Facebook!