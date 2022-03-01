ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento church shooting: Man kills his 3 kids, 1 other, himself at California church

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Px1HU_0eS0Bw5J00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people died, including three children, after a gunman opened fire in a California church Monday night.

The gunman, who took his own life, was the father of the three children, but the shooter’s relationship to the fifth victim was not immediately known, The Associated Press reported.

Update 11:47 p.m. EST Feb. 28: Sacramento County Sheriff told reporters at the scene that the children’s mother was not involved in the incident and was speaking with authorities, The Sacramento Bee reported, noting that she had a restraining order against the father.

Jones stated that the father was at the church Monday night for a supervised visit with the children. The fourth victim has been identified as an adult who had been supervising the visit, but it was not immediately clear if that victim was a social worker or a church employee, the Bee reported.

“The shooter came in and — what appears to be — killed the person who was supervising the visit, killed his own three children and then turned the gun on himself,” Jones said.

Original report: Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to The Sacramento Bee that the slain children were all under the age of 15.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, Grassmann told the newspaper.

“This was not a random shooting,” he said, adding that the shooter and victims “all knew each other.”

Deputies responded to the shooting just after 5 p.m. local time at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, the AP reported.

According to the Bee, the shooting resulted in a large police presence in the area just south of The Church in Sacramento, but officials have not yet confirmed that the shooting occurred at that particular place of worship.

In a tweet urging people to avoid the area, Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra referred to the incident as a “mass casualty shooting” at a church.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Authorities arrested six teenagers, including a 14-year-old, in a shooting outside a school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two teenage girls, Des Moines police said Tuesday. The suspects are each charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted...
DES MOINES, IA
WGAU

Police: Bombing in southwest Pakistan kills 3, wounds 28

QUETTA, Pakistan — (AP) — A bomb exploded Tuesday near a government building in southwest Pakistan, killing at least three people and wounding 28 others, police said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Sibi, in Baluchistan. Wazir Murree, a local police official, said rescuers transported the dead and wounded to hospitals, where an emergency had been declared.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
WGAU

Jury selection starts in Michigan governor kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — With secret recordings and other evidence, prosecutors are pledging to show how four men were united behind a wild plot to kidnap Michigan's governor in response to her aggressive steps to slow down COVID-19 during the early months of the pandemic. Jury...
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
55K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy