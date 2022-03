ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball had a quick turnaround this week. They beat Air Force on Saturday in the Pit, but then had to play at Fresno State on Monday. UNM didn’t get off to the best start shooting, as they made just 46% of their shots from the field in the 1st half. UNM would hang around with Fresno State though, as they only trailed 39-31 at the half.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO