MLB labor talks go past midnight amid opening day deadline

By RONALD BLUM
 1 day ago
Lockout Baseball Representatives from Major League Baseball walk to labor negotiations with the players' association, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky)

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — Major League Baseball has extended its deadline for reaching a labor deal to 5 p.m. on Tuesday for salvaging opening day on March 31.

Locked-out players and team owners engaged in a series of intense negotiations that began Monday and stretched into early Tuesday morning as the sides attempted to forge the path to an agreement.

Players and owners met for a 13th time with a session that started after 2 a.m. as the lockout reached its 90th day. They made progress toward an agreement but remained far apart on key issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

PennLive.com

Union and MLB at impasse; opening day unlikely to start on time

JUPITER, Fla. — Players have rejected Major League Baseball’s “best and final offer” to end the sport’s lockout before the league’s deadline to avoid canceled games. MLB made its last offer about 90 minutes before a self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday. The league has...
MLB
Omaha.com

MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will scrap regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. Manfred said he...
MLB
MassLive.com

MLB lockout: Owners, players still talking after more than 14 hours, believed to be making progress on deal to avoid delayed Opening Day

JUPITER, Fla. -- As February turned to March, there seemed to be some progress made in labor talks between baseball’s owners and players. Both sides remain at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., where they have held 11 meetings of various lengths since arriving shortly before 10 a.m. ET. The league’s key negotiators -- including commissioner Rob Manfred and deputy commissioner Dan Halem -- have been spotted making the trek over to the players’ side of the facility on numerous occasions. Shortly before midnight, Halem and Rockies owner Dick Monfort went over for a meeting that lasted less than 10 minutes. Two active players (Mets starter Max Scherzer and free agent reliever Andrew Miller) have been present for meetings all day along with MLBPA chief Tony Clark, lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and others.
MLB
WXYZ

MLB, players extend deadline to save Opening Day to 5 p.m. Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Major League Baseball and players have extended the deadline to save Opening Day with negotiations expected to continue on Tuesday. According to Jon Heyman, the league and the players extended the deadline to 5 p.m. Tuesday, and he reports that the union believes owners want to get a deal done now.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Live updates as league reportedly takes 'threatening tone' ahead of self-imposed deadline

Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout is on the precipice of compromising the regular season. Monday marks the league's self-imposed deadline for when a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached before regular-season games are canceled. This would mark the first time in 27 years that regular-season contests are impacted by a work stoppage. (The 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.)
MLB
CBS News

MLB extends labor deal deadline after talks stretch into wee hours

Jupiter, Florida — Major League Baseball extended its deadline for reaching a labor deal to Tuesday at 5 p.m. for salvaging Opening Day as scheduled on March 31. Locked-out players and team owners engaged in a series of intense negotiations that began Monday and stretched into early Tuesday morning as the sides attempted to forge the path to an agreement. They halted talks for the night around 2:30 a.m. and planned to resume at 11 a.m.
MLB
bizjournals

MLB cancels opening day over labor dispute

Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, as the league's commissioner announced Tuesday that the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute. Baseball's last labor-shortened season occurred in 1994. The Associated Press reported that players and the league had made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16 1/2...
MLB
The Guardian

MLB cancels opening day as lockout talks with players collapse

MLB has canceled opening day, with commissioner Rob Manfred announcing on Tuesday the league will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. Manfred said he is canceling the first two series...
MLB
WGAU

Sad, not shocked: MLB fans take gut-punch of canceled games

PHOENIX — (AP) — Nathan Rueckert's personal finances are loosely tied to Major League Baseball, thanks to the 20 years or so he has spent building his company that produces hand-crafted artwork catered to fans. That's not why Tuesday was a very bad day. At heart, Rueckert simply...
NFL
WGAU

Fans chant `We want baseball!' but won't get it anytime soon

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — As Rob Manfred stood behind a podium in the left-field corner of Roger Dean Stadium and announced that opening day was canceled, a cluster of fans gathered outside the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals. They had something...
MLB
The Ringer

Opening Day Is Canceled. MLB Has No One to Blame But Itself.

The deadline itself was fiction. There was nothing special about February 28, no legal barrier or contractual prohibition to keep MLB from opening its gates as planned on March 31. Indeed, when a flurry of activity Monday night sparked brief hope of an agreement, that seemingly immutable deadline was extended 17 hours. Even now, the owners maintain the ability to end this lockout whenever they please and start the season under the old CBA.
MLB
NBC Sports

No deal ... no opening day ... baseball remains in shutdown mode

A day that began with optimism ended in, well, disaster when Major League Baseball and the Players Association failed to come to an agreement on a new labor contract before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline. Enough 11th-hour progress had been made in a marathon negotiating session Monday that MLB pushed back...
MLB
Vallejo Times-Herald

MLB cancels Opening Day as players reject offer at owner-imposed deadline

JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball has canceled Opening Day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. After the sides made...
MLB
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reportedly Already Being Eyed For Another Job

On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise. “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
SPORTS
MLB Trade Rumors

MLBPA reiterates desire to continue negotiation after MLB cancels games

After MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of the first two series of the regular season, a few key members of the Players Association conducted a press conference of their own. Union executive director Tony Clark, lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and two members of the player executive subcommittee — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller — spoke with the media (including Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America and Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle).
MLB
Dodgers Nation

MLB News: Things Looking Bleak for Opening Day in Latest Reports

The news from Jupiter, FLA is not positive for baseball fans. After reportedly making good progress on a new collective bargaining agreement, things have apparently soured quickly on Tuesday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared the bleak news after some earlier back and forth between the league and the MLBPA. BREAKING:...
MLB
