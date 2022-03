Russia's invasion on Ukraine has massive global implications that involve many other nations, chief among them China. Many have stated that the current presidential administration's botched response to the situation in Afghanistan where many U.S. citizens were left abandoned and the Taliban took over emboldened Putin to march into Ukraine and gain control of the region. As of this writing, 137 reported deaths have occurred, and the imagery of Russian military advancements has raised a lot of questions. Many viewers watching aghast at home want to know: What does the "Z" mean on Russian tanks?

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO