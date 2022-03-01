Big second half pushes Centreville past Quincy in District action

UNION CITY — It was a tale of two halves Monday night as the Quincy Lady Orioles took to the floor at Union City’s McNett Fieldhouse to face off with the Centreville Lady Bulldogs in the first round of the Division Three District basketball tournament.

Quincy controlled the pace of play in the first half and held a slim lead at the break only to see the Bulldogs explode offensively and buckle down defensively to outscore the Orioles 30-11 throughout the second half on their way to a 46-30 victory.

Quincy led things early thanks to the playmaking ability of Sam Hagaman who scored seven points in the first quarter alone. Quincy was able to ride the seven points from Hagaman in addition to buckets from Ella Dunn, Hayley Hinds and Danika Skirka to a 14-8 first quarter lead.

Centreville slowed thing down and got their feet under them in the second quarter using the solid play of Bella Kangas, Karissa Gest and Sabrina Spence to outscore Quincy 8-5, cutting the Oriole lead to 19-16 at the break. Quincy’s second quarter effort was led by Skirka with three points and Hinds with two.

Centreville took over in the second half, thanks in large part to the play of Faith Edwards who scored all 15 of her points in the second half after dealing with foul trouble in the first half. Centreville went on to outscore Quincy 17-5 in the third quarter to lead 33-24 after three and again 13-6 in the fourth quarter to find the final score of 46-30.

Leading the Quincy effort on the night was senior Hayley Hinds who put a tremendous cap on her four year career with 10 points.

Freshman Danika Skirka showed that the future is bright for Quincy by pouring in eight points while senior Sam Hagaman also put a solid cap on her career as an Oriole with eight points.

Also adding to the Quincy effort was Ella Dunn with two points and Raigen Horsfall with two points.

Centreville was led on the night by Faith Edwards with 15 points while Karissa Gest and Bella Kangas both added 11 points.

With the win Centreville improves to 9-12 on the season and advances on to the D3 District semifinals where they will face the Bronson Lady Vikings, the top seed in the District. These two teams have met once before this season as they faced off in the season opener way back on Dec. 3. That day the Lady Vikings defeated Centerville 44-36 thanks to 19 points from junior Haylie Wilson. Centreville and Bronson will meet Wednesday night at Union City’s McNett Fieldhouse in the first game of the evening, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Quincy meanwhile will end their season with a record of 1-16 overall. The Orioles will say goodbye to a handful of seniors including team captains Breanne Reif, Sam Hagaman, and Haley Hinds along with teammate Macy Allman.