Jackson, TN

Jackson area basketball top performers from Week 16: Bartholomew leads Scotts Hill over Bolivar

By Jarod Hamilton, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 1 day ago

The sixteenth week of the basketball season is upon us.

Follow this week's high school basketball action with a list of the top high school basketball performances:

Tuesday

Boys

Payton Currie, Crockett County: Currie had 17 points in the 50-40 win over Haywood.

Haydn Moten, Crockett County: Moten had 11 points.

Isaiah Claybrooks, Crockett County: Claybrooks had 11 points.

Rico Sain, South Side: Sain had 22 points in the 68-54 win over South Gibson.

Jaylan Cole, South Side: Cole had 11 points.

Jeremiah Smith, South Side: Smith had 10 points.

DJ Genesy, North Side: Genesy had 25 points in the 65-54 win over Lexington.

DeMahri Wallace, North Side: Wallace had 20 points.

Jamarion Anderson, Bolivar: Anderson had 23 points in the 65-60 win over Memphis Business.

Andtrayvin Stewart, Bolivar: Stewart had 14 points.

Jaquavious Poplar, Bolivar: Poplar had 11 points.

Monday

Girls

Ti'Mia Lawson, South Side: Lawson 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in the 69-34 win over McNairy Central.

Jaidynn Askins, South Side: Askins had 12 points, three rebounds and three steals.

Kimora Currie, South Side: Currie had nine points, three rebounds and two steals.

Kaylyn Rogers, South Side: Rogers had nine points, five rebounds, three steals and one assists.

Maddie Kirk, McNairy Central: Kirk had 11 points.

Reese Harville, Hardin County: Harville had 15 points in the 50-45 win over South Gibson.

Haley Hallett, Hardin County: Hallett had 13 points.

Sarah Stricklin, Hardin County: Stricklin had 13 points.

Alana Seals South Gibson: Seals had 14 points.

Faith Reed, South Gibson: Reed had 12 points.

Madison Hart, Gibson County: Hart had 24 points in the 57-27 win over East Hickman.

Micah Hart, Gibson County: Hart had 13 points.

Heather Bartholomew, Scotts Hill: Bartholomew had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in the 42-39 win over Bolivar.

Jaden Scates, Scotts Hill: Scates had 11 points, three steals and a rebound.

Julie Hampton, Scotts Hill: Hampton had 10 and 10 rebounds.

Azareka Davis, Bolivar: Davis had 16 points.

Boys

Monkevio Phinnessee, Middleton: Phinnessee had 17 points in the 60-49 win over Jackson Central-Merry.

RJ Robinson, Middleton: Robinson had 15 points.

Alex Joy, Middleton: Joy had 10 points.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Jackson area basketball top performers from Week 16: Bartholomew leads Scotts Hill over Bolivar

The Jackson Sun

The Jackson Sun

Top local news, sports, feature and breaking news stories from Jackson and West Tennessee, with photo galleries and videos.

